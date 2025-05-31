Dave Roberts Optimistic Mookie Betts Will Avoid IL Stint With Toe Fracture
Mookie Betts was a late scratch from the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup on Friday night in a highly anticipated, star-studded matchup against the New York Yankees. It was revealed that Betts fractured the toe after stubbing it on a piece of furniture during a late-night trip to the bathroom. Relatable.
Saturday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke about the injury, detailing that Betts has had trouble taking his shoe on and off in recent days, according to Dodgers Insider. He also shared that the team is optimistic that Betts, currently listed as day-to-day, will avoid a stint on the injured list. Betts struck a similarly optimistic tone when the injury was revealed as well.
It's great news for the Dodgers and Betts who has been performing a bit below his high standard offensively this season, but still well above the league average. Los Angeles has avoided notable injuries on the offensive side this year, but has seen several of its pitchers go out with extended IL stints, so Betts getting an early all-clear here will be a breath of relief when it comes.