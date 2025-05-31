SI

Dave Roberts Optimistic Mookie Betts Will Avoid IL Stint With Toe Fracture

The team is optimistic he'll be able to remain day-to-day.

Josh Wilson

Betts injured the toe at home
Betts injured the toe at home / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Mookie Betts was a late scratch from the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup on Friday night in a highly anticipated, star-studded matchup against the New York Yankees. It was revealed that Betts fractured the toe after stubbing it on a piece of furniture during a late-night trip to the bathroom. Relatable.

Saturday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke about the injury, detailing that Betts has had trouble taking his shoe on and off in recent days, according to Dodgers Insider. He also shared that the team is optimistic that Betts, currently listed as day-to-day, will avoid a stint on the injured list. Betts struck a similarly optimistic tone when the injury was revealed as well.

It's great news for the Dodgers and Betts who has been performing a bit below his high standard offensively this season, but still well above the league average. Los Angeles has avoided notable injuries on the offensive side this year, but has seen several of its pitchers go out with extended IL stints, so Betts getting an early all-clear here will be a breath of relief when it comes.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Josh Wilson
JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master’s in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

Home/MLB