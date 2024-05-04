Padres Manager Mike Shildt Threatens Retaliation for Inside Pitches to Tatis
During last night's game between the Padres and the Diamondbacks, a contest won handily by the Padres 7-1, Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a fourth inning home run against Slade Cecconi. In the 9th inning he came up to face reliever Scott McGough. McGough came inside with a ball on the first pitch, and attempting to go inside again on the fourth pitch of the at bat sent Tatis sprawling with a fastball that got away up and in.
After the game Tatis and Padres manager Mike Shildt both had choice comments as reported by Bob Nightengale of the USA Today . It's not a stretch to take Shildt's quote as an indication that retaliation could be coming.
“We're seeing way too many pitches up and in on Tati,’’ Shildt said. “It's enough. It really is enough. If you want to throw in, that's fine. But I don't know what people are trying to accomplish by throwing up and in. All you're doing is pissing the guy off, and it's uncalled for. ...
“It's happening way too frequently, and it's not something that we're going to tolerate much longer.’’
Tatis certainly feels that it's intentional and happening in every game, at least according to his own words. “They throw at my head every single day,’’ Tatis said. “I’m trying to stay in the game, but I feel like there’s been so many of those.’’
This may be a case where things are getting blown out of proportion in the heat of the moment. In a thread on X after the game, Dan Szymborski pointed out that the number of pitches in the "high and tight" zones to Tatis are no more than is normal, and in fact he ranks in the middle of the pack among MLB hitters in pitches seen in that region.
These comments by Shildt and Tatis were being made at the same time that D-backs manager Torey Lovullo was holding his own press conference, and he was not asked about the offending pitch. This is a developing story and Lovullo will be asked about it prior to the start of Saturday's game. Certainly MLB is aware of the situation, and it would not be surprising to see warning issued before the start of the game.