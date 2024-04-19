Ryne Nelson Exits Start vs. Giants with Right Arm Injury
UPDATE: The Diamondbacks announced on X that Nelson has a "Right Elbow Contusion"
Diamondbacks right-hander Ryne Nelson was removed from his start after getting struck in the right arm by a Mike Yastrzemski line drive. Nelson finished the play to retire Yastrzemski for the final out of the 2nd inning but left the field holding his arm and ran down the tunnel. He did not return afterward and was replaced by Logan Allen to start the 3rd inning.
The injury comes as another potential blow to the rotation. Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez is already out until June after experiencing a setback in his return from a left shoulder strain. They'll get some reinforcements soon, as fellow lefty Jordan Montgomery is expected to make his D-backs debut Friday night against the Giants. Tommy Henry had already been optioned to Triple-A Reno to open up room for Montgomery following a rough start against the Cubs Tuesday night.
The possible options to replace Nelson in the rotation include Slade Cecconi, Allen, and Henry. The decision could come down to how long Allen goes in long relief, as he threw 90 pitches in his last appearance with Reno on April 10th, and how they view Slade Cecconi's progress since being sent down. Cecconi last started on Tuesday, so he would not be ready to start a game until Sunday at the earliest but could be a possible option to start Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals if they choose him.
Stay tuned for more updates on this situation, as we learn the extent of Nelson's injury.