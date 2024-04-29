Three Diamondbacks Minor Leaguers Receive Player of the Week Honors
Three Diamondbacks minor leaguers received Player of the Week honors for April 22-28. Deyvison De Los Santos and Dylan File were named the Player and Pitcher of the Week for the Texas League while Andrew Pintar was Player of the Week in the Northwest League.
De Los Santos, 20, hit .542 (13-for-24) with a double, three home runs, two walks, and nine RBI. He recorded hits in five of the six games played against the Frisco RoughRiders, including four multi-hit games and two four-hit games. He capped off the strong week with a two-homer, six-RBI performance on Sunday. He's batting .395 with seven home runs to begin the season.
File, 27, pitched in Amarillo's 4-3 loss on Saturday. File allowed just one run on three hits, one walk, and four strikeouts over seven innings. He was in line for the win, but a three-run walk-off home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning changed that. File was a minor league signing by the D-backs in February after pitching in the Milwaukee organization from 2017-2023.
Pintar, 23, batted .333 (7-for-21) with a double, triple, two home runs, three stolen bases, six RBI, and five runs scored. Selected by the D-backs in the fifth round of the 2022 MLB Draft, Pintar has struggled with injuries in each of the past two seasons. He's off to a promising start on the 2023 season, batting .253 with two home runs, 10 stolen bases, and a .788 OPS in his first 20 games. The most notable thing is he has 17 walks compared to 19 strikeouts in his first 91 plate appearancees.