A.J. Puk's Desert Dominance Is Just What the D-backs Needed
The Arizona Diamondbacks had a busy Trade Deadline, with no move having a bigger impact than the team's acquisition of A.J. Puk. Since his acquisition from the Miami Marlins, he has been nothing short of a Godsend for the D-backs bullpen, and he has done it while flying largely under the radar.
D-backs GM Mike Hazen made it clear at the Deadline that pieces for the bullpen were the team's #1 priority. What Hazen and the rest of the front office ended up with was arguably the best reliever who was moved before the calendar flipped to August.
Since joining the Diamondbacks Puk has a sterling 0.69 ERA in 15 games and 13 innings pitched. He has allowed a single Earned Run while striking out 19 opposing batters. With 7 hits, and 2BB's allowed, Puk has a 1.4 BB/9 with a mindblowing 13.2 K/9.
Puk is a flamethrowing left-hander, something that the Diamondbacks have not had in recent history. With him now providing much-needed aid from the left-handed side, not only do the D-backs now have more options in the back end of the bullpen, but it adds more protection against southpaws.
Joe Mantiply, the team's former lefty specialist now gets to slide into a middle relief role, making for a formidable duo against any left-handed bats they come across.
With the Diamondbacks creeping closer towards a potential Division Title, and the season drawing closer to an end, the addition of a powerful reliever like Puk makes the whole club deeper. His 0.94 FIP and .69 WHIP point to how solid he has been since moving to the desert. Even more importantly, Puk has team control beyond this season, keeping him in the valley through the 2026 season.
With a strong relief core building in Arizona, an already strong team is solidifying its edges. The Diamondbacks have won more games than any other team in MLB since June 1st, and have now won 6 straight games, heading into one of the most important homestands remaining in the season.
As things wind down, I took a look at another Diamondbacks reliever, in Justin Martinez, and if he will need to be shut down during 2024. As for the rest of the group, they are one of the best in baseball and don't seem to be slowing down any time soon.
