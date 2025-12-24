Former Diamondbacks Outfielder Signs with Pirates

A certain trade keeps looking like a better decision by the Arizona Diamondbacks as time continues to pass.

On Monday, Pittsburgh Pirates insider Alex Stumpf confirmed that former Diamondbacks outfielder Dominic Fletcher had signed a minor league contract with the Pirates.

Fletcher had emerged in 2023 as a breakout star for the D-backs in a small, brief sample size. But he eventually cooled off, and was dealt to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for right-handed pitching prospect Cristian Mena.

As Fletcher continues to pursue opportunities at the minor league level, it's becoming increasingly apparent that Arizona benefited more from that deal — and could see it become even more

Sep 5, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Dominic Fletcher (5) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Detroit Tigers in the third inning at Comerica Park.

It's been a bit of a disappointing journey for the 28-year-old lefty batter since his breakout. Through his first 13 games at the major league level in 2023, he was hitting .404/.429/.660. Those were not fake or inflated numbers — he really was that impressive of a hitter for a very brief stretch.

Unfortunately, he came back down to earth following that hot start, and the inevitable threat of regression hit, as it so often does.

He saw a little bit of up-and-down action for the remainder of 2023, but never found his footing again with Arizona. After he was traded, he was not able to recreate even a portion of that early success.

He hit .206/.252/.256 for the White Sox in 72 games in the 2024 season, then hit .219 in just 12 MLB contests in 2025. He spent most of that season at the Triple-A level before electing free agency at season's end.

The D-backs appear to have made the right decision when faced with a trade opportunity for Fletcher.

Why D-backs Won Dominic Fletcher Trade

May 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Cristian Mena against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field.

Mena hasn't had a great deal of action at the major league level, but the righty is still only 23 years old, and still qualifies as a prospect despite pitching in the majors in back-to-back seasons.

Mena owns an ERA in the mid 4.00s with the Reno Aces. In that hitter-friendly environment, that number is above-average.

And he's shown flashes of success in the majors, as well. In 2025, Mena made only three appearances, but allowed just one earned run in 6.2 innings. He even managed 3.2 scoreless innings of long relief against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Unfortunately, Mena ended his promising season early with a shoulder injury. But with plenty of time left to develop, he already looks capable of getting outs at the MLB level. While Arizona has yet to see the trade come to full fruition, Fletcher's downturn since 2023 is currently outweighed by even the potential remaining in Mena.

