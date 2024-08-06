Inside The Diamondbacks

What to Expect from Eduardo Rodríguez in his Debut and Beyond

The prized signing for the Diamondbacks makes his debut today, here is what to expect.

Pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez throwing a bullpen in Spring Training. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic/USA Today
One of the Diamondbacks’ most significant signings in the offseason, Eduardo Rodríguez, is nearing a return from a left shoulder strain. Here is what to expect from the 31-year-old left-hander in his anticipated season debut on Tuesday, August 6, against the Guardians in Cleveland.

The 9-year vet had a 13-9 record with an ERA of 3.30 in 152.2 innings in 2023 with the Detroit Tigers. He worked a 5 pitch mix, 3 of those pitches being fastball variations. He threw a 4-seam, cutter, sinker, changeup, and a slider.

Velocity is not a trademark of Rodríguez’s as his fastball and sinker average 92 MPH. Per his Baseball Savant page, Rodríguez utilized his four-seam fastball significantly more than any other pitch in his arsenal, throwing it 45% of the time last year. The cutter and changeup were each thrown 19% of the time. The sinker and slider were sprinkled in, as both were thrown less than 10% of the time.

The slider is a pitch that Rodríguez throws the majority of the time to lefties. Conversely, against righties, the changeup down and away seems like the pitch he uses to generate swing-and-miss, and it works well off his cutter which he threw almost exclusively to righties last year. Watch for that two-pitch combo when he faces the righties in the Guardians lineup. 

The Guardians are a familiar opponent from Rodríguez’s time with the Tigers, and not just familiar. They are a team he dominated in 2023 giving up just 2 earned runs in 28.2 innings which makes for a 0.63 ERA with 29 strikeouts in four starts. 

Rodríguez could be a welcome sight for the Diamondbacks bullpen as he had a quality start in over half of his starts last year. However, the expectation is that Rodríguez will have a pitch limit of around 75 pitches, or 5 to 6 innings.

Beyond the narrow scope of his season debut, having Rodríguez healthy will be beneficial due to his playoff experience. In his stint with the Red Sox, he helped win a World Series and was vital in two other playoff runs.

His stats in the playoffs were not stellar but would be an upgrade for the Diamondbacks, a team that rolled out bullpen games in must-win NLCS and World Series games. The ability to have 4 or 5 experienced starters in the playoffs will prove extremely valuable come October.

The Diamondbacks are fresh off easily their best month of baseball this year, (going 17-8, in July, best in MLB). They've started off hot in August too, going 3-1. They seem primed to get healthy in the rotation and make a playoff push down the home stretch of the season.

Having Rodríguez healthy will only help the Diamondbacks playoff chances moving forward.

