Can the Diamondbacks Get to Cubs Ace Justin Steele Today?
The Arizona Diamondbacks (49-48) kick off the post All Star Break portion of their season on the road, facing the Chicago Cubs (47-51) at Wrigley Field today. First pitch is 11:20 A.M. MST, 1:20 P.M. CT. The two teams met at Chase Field in April with the Cubs taking two of three.
Pitching Matchups
Justin Steele (2-3, 2.71 ERA) is one of the best left-hand pitchers in the game and especially tough on left-hand batters. They've hit just .148 with a .450 OPS and one homer in 61 PA against him. He's no picnic for right-hand batters either, as they're batting .211 with a .599 OPS and seven homers in 248 PA
Ryne Nelson (6-6, 4.98 ERA) has a very large reverse split in 2024. Right hand batters are hitting a whopping .341 with an .896 OPS against him. Left-hand batters are hitting .247 with a .741 OPS. Last year he did not have this type of reverse split.
Lineups
The below lineup card presents the OPS for D-backs hitters in games started by a lefty, and OPS for Cubs hitters in games started by a righty.
The D-backs will need All Star second baseman Ketel Marte to lead the way for the offense and set the tone from the leadoff spot against Steele. Look for a well rested Lourdes Gurriel Jr, who was banged up heading into the break, to have a good series.
The combination of Nelson's and Seiya Suzuki's same side splits make him the most dangerous hitter in the Cubs lineup today.
Standings
The Cubs begin the day in last place in the NL Central, 8.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers. They're just 3.5 games out of a NL Wild Card spot, but there are six teams in front of them. The Cubs revived their playoff hopes by going 8-3 over the last 11 games before the break, but a slow start to the second half would likely push them into the sellers category prior to the July 30th trade deadline.
The Diamondbacks also finished the first half strong, going 8-4 in their last 12 before the break. They're still within shouting distance of the Dodgers in the NL West, 7.0 games back, and only 1.0 games back of the New York Mets, who hold the third Wild Card spot at the moment.