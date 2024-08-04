D-backs Bats Go Quiet in 4-2 Loss to the Pirates
The Arizona Diamondbacks caught a break with a long rain delay in the bottom of the fourth inning, forcing Pirates starter Mitch Keller from the game. Keller was dealing, but they failed to capitalize on several opportunities against the Pirates bullpen, leading to a 4-2 loss at PNC Park.
Jordan Montgomery started for Arizona and looked sharp in his first inning. But his command and velocity dipped after that. He gave up a solo homer on a middle-middle fastball to Joey Bart in the second inning. He issued two walks in the third inning, but managed to get out of it.
Montgomery threw 53 pitches, but just 28 for strikes. His velocity on the fastball averaged 91.7 MPH, right at his season average of 91.6. Last year his fastball velocity was 93.3
Mitch Keller meanwhile was dealing. Attacking D-backs hitters he threw first pitch strikes to 13 of the 15 batters he faced through the fourth inning. He allowed just a single to Geraldo Perdomo. He did allow a couple of walks in the fourth, to Joc Pederson and Lourdes Gurriel Jr, but the D-backs never really threatened against him.
A sudden rain storm popped up, resulting in a one hour and eight minute rain delay. Slade Cecconi came out of the pen and threw two strong innings,, retiring the side in order in the fourth and fifth innings.
The sixth inning was a struggle however. Leadoff hitter Andrew McCutchen put an 11 pitch at bat on Cecconi before finally singling on a line drive to left field.
There were a couple of frustrating calls for Cecconi in the at bat, as both the second and seventh pitches, both sliders, appeared to be strikes according to the game day zone. But home plate umpire Junior Valentine did not give Cecconi the call.
McCutchen had to be removed from the game due to left quad tightness after the base hit. Cecconi then went to a full count against Bryan Reynolds. Huffing and puffing by this point, Cecconi left a fastball in the heart of the plate. Not surprisingly Reynolds blasted the pitch over the wall in deep centerfield.
Cecconi's torturous inning was not over. Connor Joe hit a bloop, hustle double into left. Joe was originally ruled out at second base, but the call was overturned on replay review. Bart then drove him home with a base hit to record his second RBI of the game.
Joe Mantiply relieved and got a ground ball double play to finally end the inning. Cecconi ended up going 2.1 IP, giving up three runs on four hits. He struck out three. He's now 2-7 with a 6.14 ERA.
While the Pirates were cashing in their big opportunity, the D-backs were missing theirs. When the game resumed, Dennis Santana relieved Keller to start the fourth. He promptly loaded the bases by allowing singles to Eugenio Suarez and and Gabriel Moreno, and hitting Geraldo Perdomo with a pitch.
Pirates manager Derek Shelton turned to newly acquired lefty Jalen Beeks. He got Corbin Carroll to pop out to shallow center and struck out Ketel Marte. Joc Pederson worked a long at bat, hitting some long foul balls against the lefty, before eventually drawing a game tying walk.
Josh Bell struck out to end the inning however, as the D-backs had to settle for just one run. Another missed opportunity came in the seventh. Perdomo doubled with one out, but Carroll popped out again and Marte grounded out to second base.
Finally in the ninth inning the D-backs managed to push across a run against Pirates closer David Bednar, They even had the tying and then go-ahead run at the plate. Perdomo doubled once again, this time with two outs. Carroll drew a walk, extending his on base streak to 20 games. Marte then lined a base hit into right scoring Perdomo.
Alek Thomas came in as a pinch hitter, with two on and two out, and the D-backs now trailing 4-2. He flew out to medium center to end the game.
The only hit from any of the first six Diamondbacks in the order was Marte's single in the ninth. Number nine hitter Perdomo had three hits and was on base all four times, but it wasn't enough to propel a game winning rally this time.
Speaking to Todd Walsh after the game Lovullo noted the flatness in the lineup.
"The game just didn't have a great flow or rythm to it. That was the feeling I had in the dugout. I can't explain it. Our guys have been smashing the ball. Maybe a little anxious, maybe coming out of the zone a little bit trying to do too much with the bases loaded and no outs. I'm not too worried about it. These guys are in a good spot"
The D-backs came into the game leading all of Major League Baseball in runs per game, scoring 5.15. They'll drop to second after this game, behind only the New York Yankees. While they'll hope it's just one game and not the start of a mini trend, things could get even more difficult on Sunday
Pittsburgh will start rookie phenom Paul Skenes in the series rubber match. The D-backs will send out Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 10:35 A.M. MST, 1:35 P.M. EST.