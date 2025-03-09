D-backs Look to Split Las Vegas Series Vs Athletics
The Arizona Diamondbacks are back at Las Vegas to finish off their two-day split squad series against the Athletics who are playing at their future home city. The D-backs lost yesterday 4-2 so they will seek to get back in the win column while developing their bats and arms.
Game time is at 1:05 p.m. local AZ time and is free to watch on MLB.tv, though it's an Athletics' broadcast.
The other half of the roster will face the Texas Rangers at Salt River Fields at the same time. Both games will occur simultaneously.
Blake Walston starts for Arizona as he battles for a roster spot, though he likely will start the season in Triple-A. He should be no stranger to the Las Vegas ballpark considering it is a Triple-A park in the Pacific Coast League.
This is his first start this Spring Training. Walston is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA over four innings so far. He's given up four runs and four hits with three walks and only two strikeouts.
The plan for Walston is likely to get three up-downs and pitching around 50 pitches or three innings. This is what the D-backs have been doing of late with their starting pitchers as Tommy Henry and Zac Gallen did the same Saturday afternoon.
Projected to follow Walston in Las Vegas are right-handers Juan Morillo, Jeff Brigham, Christian Montes De Oca, Brandon Bielak, and Casey Kelly.
The Athletics have Mitch Spence starting for them. Spence went 8-10 over 35 games and 24 starts last year. He had a 4.58 ERA over 151.1 innings. So far in Spring, he's 0-0 with three strikeouts and a 0.00 ERA over two games and 4.2 innings.
Lineups
Ketel Marte gets a day off the field as he gets the DH nod. Jordan Lawlar and Josh Naylor will strive to stay hot at the plate and Lawlar will aim to get a home run today after narrowly missing one multiple times yesterday.
Adrian Del Castillo will return behind the plate and continue his work on defense while getting valuable reps behind the plate.
Tim Tawa will look to impress with his defense at second and with his bat as he pushes to make his MLB debut this year. Druw Jones gets a start with the major leaguers a day after Ryan Waldschmidt used that opportunity to make a huge splash. Jones has the opportunity to do the same thing.
Former GCU college baseball star Jacob Wilson, son of former MLB player Jack Wilson, starts for the Athletics along with recently extended Lawrence Butler.