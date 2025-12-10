Diamondbacks Win Organizational Award

The Arizona Diamondbacks' minor league system is being recognized for its positive presence in the baseball space.

According to a recent press release from Minor League Baseball, the D-backs' organization has won the second annual MiLB Sportsmanship Award for their positive on-field behavior.

Arizona Diamondbacks Win MiLB Sportsmanship Award

The Diamondbacks' minor league affiliates earned the award over three other finalist clubs. The Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers and San Francisco Giants were all separately nominated for the award, but it ultimately went to Arizona.

"Arizona’s four affiliates – Reno, Amarillo, Hillsboro and Visalia – set the standard for exemplary sportsmanship while maintaining a competitive environment for player development without undue interruptions from on-field conflicts," reads a press release from Minor League Baseball.

"The Diamondbacks have demonstrated continued improvement in on-field behavior over the past four seasons and recorded fewer incidents in the past two seasons combined (2024-2025) than they had in the 2023 season alone. Remarkably, no player, manager, or coach in the Diamondbacks’ system missed a game due to a suspension for on-field conduct in 2025."

“The players, coaches and managers in the Diamondbacks organization have shown tremendous professionalism and respect to their opponents, umpires and fans,” said Michael Hill, MLB’s Senior Vice President of On-Field Operations. “We are pleased to recognize them with this well-deserved honor.”

“Being the second recipient of such a special recognition is a huge honor,” said Diamondbacks President, CEO & General Partner Derrick Hall. “Respect and sportsmanship belong in our game and is something that we stress to our players and staff, as well as to all amateur athletes that we engage with through our youth programs. I am proud of our entire baseball operations staff for embracing these values from top to bottom.”

“We are proud of our players and staff for earning this year’s Organizational Sportsmanship Award,” said Chris Slivka, Arizona’s Director of Player Development. “It is a direct reflection of their commitment to our organizational standards as well as their respect for the umpires and their developmental process.”

The Diamondbacks have certainly worked hard to produce a culture that is positive both internally and toward their opponents and colleagues. Arizona places a high emphasis — as other clubs do as well — on high-character players, in terms of free agent signings, draftees and organizational farmhands alike.

That organizational culture has shown its face, and it's paid off in the form of national recognition.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News