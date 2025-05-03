Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt Must Avoid Slug vs Phillies
The Arizona Diamondbacks will have a chance to even their three-game series with the Phillies on Saturday, fresh off a tough, close loss on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.
The D-backs are 17-15, and are struggling offensively, as they could only muster two runs against the Phillies' pitching staff in Saturday's contest, but they've also seen some strong outings by their starting pitchers.
Pitching Matchup
RHP Brandon Pfaadt (2.78 ERA)
Recently-extended right-hander Brandon Pfaadt has been the Diamondbacks' most consistent starter in the young 2025 season. Over six starts, he's delivered four Quality Starts, and has only surrendered more than three earned runs once.
He's pitched into the sixth inning all six times, and has even gotten into the seventh, though he has yet to record an out in the seventh inning this season.
His last time out, he went six innings of two-run baseball against the Atlanta Braves, en route to his fifth win of the season. Though pitcher wins are hardly anything to put too much stock in, there's something to be said that Arizona is 5-1 in games Pfaadt has started.
He's garnering plenty of chases, and is walking just 1.51 batters per nine — a 4.2% walk rate.
However, his peripherals undermine his 2.78 ERA, and he's still highly susceptible to hard contact. Pfaadt's 3.93 FIP and 5.03 xERA suggest he's been lucky, but that doesn't mean he hasn't been proficient and poised on the mound.
Pfaadt has only faced Philadelphia twice, both times in the 2023 Postseason, where he allowed only two runs and struck out 16 over 9.2 inning. But for an arm who suffers from hard contact and frequent long balls, facing a left-handed slug-heavy Phillies lineup could be dangerous.
All five of his homers allowed this year have been against left-hand batters. His slugging percentage allowed versus left hand batters is .473 compared to .293 against right hand batters. MLB average slugging is .391.
Add to the equation, some weather in the Philly area will bring winds blowing straight out to center field. For an arm like Pfaadt, that could turn some loud outs into runs, as the ball might carry just a touch further than usual.
RHP Aaron Nola (5.40 ERA)
Opposite Pfaadt, veteran righty Aaron Nola has struggled through 2025. He's 0-5 and has pitched to a 5.40 ERA. His 4.29 FIP does suggest he's pitched somewhat better than that, but even his peripherals aren't exactly elite.
He's walking 3.09 batters per nine, the most since 2019, and has given up a career-high 1.54 home runs per nine. He still picks up whiffs, chases and punchouts at a decent clip (24.7% K rate), but has also been the victim of plenty of hard contact of his own.
Nola throws a loopy knuckle-curve as his primary pitch, with a low-90s four-seam and sinker combo. He also throws a changeup and occasional cutter, but the key will be to limit whiffs and weak contact on the curve, forcing him to go back to the four-seam, which opposing batters are slugging at a .692 clip.
Nola's last outing was a seven-inning, one-run affair, but Saturday's game could easily turn into a slugfest between the two arms if hard-hit trends continue.
Lineups
Star second baseman Ketel Marte made his return to the lineup on Friday, slapping a single on the first pitch he saw. But the D-backs' offense couldn't come through with the big knock, going 2-9 with runners in scoring position. He'll play second base again, and bat second behind Corbin Carroll.
Dating back to the beginning of the previous series in New York, Arizona is 5-for-31 in that circumstance — a fact that needs to change if they hope to produce runs at a rate that sits in the upper echelon of MLB.
For the Phillies, the left-hand-heavy lineup remains nearly intact. Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner are the most dangerous portion of Philly's order, but damage can come from nearly any spot.
The lone difference for the Phillies comes in center field. Everyday starter Brandon Marsh made his return from the Injured List on Saturday after suffering a hamstring strain in mid-April. He had not been enjoying a hot start, slashing just .095/.220/.167 with one homer in 51 plate appearances.
Bullpen Note
Arizona's bullpen crumbled Friday, with left-hander Jose Castillo suffering a rough D-backs debut and surrendering a pair of home runs to give the Phillies the lead. Jalen Beeks and Juan Morillo both threw scoreless innings, and are both likely down Saturday barring emergency.
But the trio of Ryan Thompson, Kevin Ginkel and Shelby Miller all had Friday off, however, Ginkel did throw 34 pitches Thursday, and might still be down.
If the contest does go south, expect to see right-hander Scott McGough, or potentially long-man Ryne Nelson, although Nelson threw 68 pitches on Tuesday, and could be in line for starter's rest.