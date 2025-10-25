Inside The Diamondbacks

Former D-back in World Series is Harsh Reminder of 2022 Trade

A former Arizona Diamondbacks utilityman helped his team reach the World Series.

Alex D'Agostino

Oct 15, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho (5) runs after hitting a two RBI double during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners during game three of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
The World Series has arrived. As the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers face off in the 2025 Fall Classic, the Arizona Diamondbacks sit at home, watching from afar for the second straight year.

While this year's D-backs Deadline victims have painfully exited the dance, one notable former Arizona player stands out — outfielder Daulton Varsho.

Ahead of the 2023 season (ironically, a season in which the D-backs made the World Series), Varsho was traded to the Blue Jays in exchange for Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Gabriel Moreno — both of whom have become crucial pieces in the desert.

Certainly, the trade was not one-sided. It has clearly benefited both clubs, and both of Arizona's returns have had high levels of success since the deal.

But it still offers a twinge of regret to see a former D-back lighting up the Postseason, and serving a. key role for a team just four wins away from a ring.

Former Arizona Diamondback Daulton Varsho Reaches World Series

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho (5) reacts after striking out against the Seattle Mariners in the fourth inning during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The tables have now turned. After Varsho's trade to Toronto held him out of participating in a World Series in 2023, his new club has made it — for the first time since 1993.

For game one, Varsho is starting in center field and batting sixth in the order for the Blue Jays.

Varsho's 2025 season might not have looked exceptionally productive at first glance. He spent the first half of the season down rehabbing from shoulder surgery.

But the 29-year-old was still a key contributor. He posted 2.8 WAR (via Baseball-Reference) in only 71 games.

He hit just .238 in the regular season, but slugged .548 with 20 homers, 13 doubles and two triples. He posted an OPS of .832 on the year. Despite posting an OBP of just .284, his OPS+ was 122 (22% above league average).

In the Postseason, he's hit .273/.304/.500 with two homers and four doubles.

But it was defensively that Varsho earned his worth the most. Varsho has foregone his previous utility designation, playing only in the outfield since heading north to Toronto.

He's played all three outfield positions for the Blue Jays, but has not caught an inning since his time in Arizona. As an outfielder, he won a Gold Glove in 2024, and was worth +10 Defensive Runs Saved, +8 Outs Above Average and +6 Fielding Run Value in 2025.

Diamondbacks' Side of Daulton Varsho Trade

Arizona Diamondbacks, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Gabriel Moreno
Mar 9, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks players Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (left) and Gabriel Moreno look on during the second half of the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Boston Celtics at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

On the other hand, it's hard to argue the Diamondbacks have not also benefited to a high degree as a result of parting with Varsho.

Gurriel, unfortunately, suffered a torn ACL in the latter end of 2025, and will be out for a good chunk of 2026, in the final year of his deal.

Gurriel hit to just a .732 in 2025, but also clubbed 19 homers and knocked in 80 runs. Prior to his injury, he came just four RBI shy of tying a monthly franchise record in August. He's hit to a 103 OPS+ and been worth 5.3 WAR with Arizona, earning his first All-Star appearance in 2023.

Moreno, meanwhile, has struggled to stay healthy, but has been a positive-impact player, and is still just 25 years old. He's been limited to 291 games in the past three years.

Still, Moreno has been productive at the plate and defensively. He earned a Gold Glove Award as a rookie in 2023, and hit to a .285/.353/.433 slash in 2025. His ceiling has yet to be reached.

