Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt Hopes to Repeat Success vs Padres
The Arizona Diamondbacks (53-59) host the San Diego Padres (62-50) at Chase Field Monday night, with a first pitch of 6:40 p.m.
Looking at the calendar earlier in the year, this week's three-game series between the two teams looked like it had the potential to have major standings implications. But San Diego is nine full games clear of Arizona in the NL Wild Card standings.
The D-backs still have plenty to play for though, and should they manage to pull off a sweep, it may just give them confidence and momentum to make a run at the Padres. Any such scenario has to start with a victory in game one.
Diamondbacks and Padres Starting Pitching Matchup
JP Sears is similar in some ways to Brandon Pfaadt. He is a right-hander with a 92 MPH four-seamer and a sweeper as his primary secondary pitch. He typically has very good strikeout to walk ratios (3.34 this year), but is very homer-prone, having allowed 23 long balls.
Sears is usually competitive however, allowing three runs or less in 16 of his 22 starts. He's also prone to blowup outings. 35 of his 63 earned runs have come in just six of his starts.
He faced the Diamondbacks once before in his career, June 28 of last year. He took a no-decision going six innings and allowing three runs. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. took him deep in that game.
Brandon Pfaadt had been on a run of good starts prior to his last outing. Over eight games between June 10 and July 23rd he pitched to a 3.50 ERA with a 3.39 FIP. He only allowed five homers during that stretch, walked just eight, and struck out 44 in 46 innings.
The increased use of the sinker and cutter made Pfaadt look like a very different pitcher than we were used to seeing.
Unfortunately on June 29 against the Tigers the opposing hitters figured out his cutter, and when Pfaadt reverted to the sweeper he got hit hard. He allowed seven runs in 4.2 innings, with a whopping 11 hits including three homers.
So it's back to the drawing board for the erstwhile right-hander as he tries once again to come up with a formula for success. It's notable that Pfaadt had his best start of the year against the Padres at Petco Park on July 9, giving up just two runs on four hits in eight tremendous innings of work.
Diamondbacks vs Padres Lineup
Diamondbacks and Padres Bullpens
The D-backs' pen had to work hard in Sacramento, shouldering 12.2 innings in three games. They allowed just three runs however. Kevin Ginkel only worked once in the series, on Saturday, and should be available to close if Arizona has a lead.
The Padres added Mason Miller from the Athletics to an already formidable bulllpen that's ranked best in the league. He's been used as a setup man so far.
But closer Robert Suarez worked two of the last three games, so don't be surprised to see Miller close Monday if the Padres have a ninth-inning lead.