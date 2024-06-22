Diamondbacks Hang on for Thrilling 5-4 Win over the Phillies
Jordan Montgomery threw a quality start, Gabriel Moreno, Lourdes Gurriel Jr, and Joc Pederson all homered, and the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Phillies 5-4 in Citizens Bank Park Friday night.
With the victory the Diamondbacks finally climb back to .500 with a 38-38 record. The last time they were at .500 was April 16th when the team finished the day 9-9.
Gurriel jump started the offense with a 411 foot solo homer in the second inning. It came on a splitter from Taijuan Walker that Gurriel reached down and dropped the barrel of the bat on, lifting it out to deep left.
One inning later Moreno blasted the longest home run of his career, a 433 foot bomb to center. Corbin Carroll was on first base thanks to a base on balls, making it a two-run shot. Joc Pederson went back to back, reaching out for a breaking pitch and getting it over the wall in right center.
The amazing thing about Moreno's homer is that he did it after injuring his thumb on a slide into second base in the first inning. He was later removed from the game in the 6th inning with a strained left thumb. X-rays taken after the game were negative. Shortly after Moreno came out, minor league catcher Jose Herrera was removed from the game in Reno in the first inning.
Gurriel also had to leave the game later on, after taking an awkward swing. The Diamondbacks said it was left elbow soreness.
Staked to a 4-0 lead Montgomery pitched one of his best games, considering the opponent. The only blemish was a two run homer by Trea Turner in the 3rd inning. Montgomery had runners in scoring position in the third, fourth and sixth innings, but got out of it each time.
His final line was 6 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5K. He threw 83 pitches, 52 to for strikes. His record improved to 6-4 with a 5.71 ERA.
The Phillies kept fighting back however. Kevin Ginkel struck out his first batter in the seventh inning, but then issued two walks. Relieved by Joe Mantiply to face Kyle Schwarber, the lefty went out to the mound without his pitch com device. By the time he asked for one, he had committed a pitch timer violation and was charged with ball one. He ended up walking Schawarber to load the bases.
Turner hit a sharp groundball towards the hole that Blaze Alexander made a diving stop on, but fumbled the transfer and could not get a throw off in time to record an out. Scored a hit, a run scored on the play bringing the Phillies to within 4-3.
Mantiply snared a comebacker from Bryce Harper and started a 1-2-3 double play to get out of the inning. Alexander immediately made up for the defensive misplay by singling in the 8th, stealing second base, and coming in to score on a base hit by Geraldo Perdomo.
That insurance run proved crucial. Ryan Thompson gave up a solo homer to Nick Castellanos in the Phillies half of the 8th to make it a one run game again at 5-4.
That left it up to Paul Sewald to close out the tense battle. He almost blew the save, as leadoff hitter David Dahl drove one to the wall. But Randal Grichuk, who had replaced Gurriel, made a nice catch at the wall for the first out. A pop out and groundout followed and the D-backs had the hard fought victory in the books.
Sewald is now a perfect nine for nine in save chances. It's impossible to overstate what he has meant to the Diamondbacks both on the field and in the clubhouse.
Game two of the series is Saturday at 1:05 P.M. MST. Tommy Henry will have a tall task trying to out duel Phillies Ace Zack Wheeler.