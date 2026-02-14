D-backs' Torey Lovullo Reveals Opening Day Starter

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo knows who his opening day starter will be just four days into spring training: veteran right-hander Merrill Kelly, per a report from MLB's Steve Gilbert.

It might come as a bit of a surprise, considering the D-backs did just reportedly bring back former ace Zac Gallen on a one-year deal. Gallen has been Arizona's opening day starter each of the past three seasons, even following the pre-2025 signing of ace Corbin Burnes.

Lovullo deliberated heavily on the decision last year, but has his definitive answer much earlier this time around. Kelly has earned it, and will get his first-ever opening day nod at age 37.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields on Feb. 13, 2026, in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kelly has spent nearly the entirety of his major league career with the D-backs. In 2025, he was traded at the deadline to theTexas Rangers, for whom he made just 10 starts.

Kelly promptly returned to his hometown team in the offseason, signing a two-year, $40 million contract in hopes of finishing his career with the D-backs. That was always the plan for him, if possible.

"You know, kind of what they say is home is where the heart is. And I think we couldn't be happier with how it worked out and couldn't be happier to be back and be a snake," Kelly said following his re-signing.

"I think any time you get traded, there's always a bit of doubt with wherever that situation is. But the conversations that I had with the front office... right off the bat, they expressed interest in me coming back. We all know the nature of the beast in this industry, and we know that most times nothing's forever. Luckily, I'm in a spot where I get to come back and try to make it forever."

The veteran right-hander owns a career 3.77 ERA, 3.74 with Arizona. He had been on pace for a career-best 3.32 figure with the D-backs in 2025 prior to his trade, where he struggled somewhat as a member of the Rangers.

Kelly has been the model of consistency in his career. Though never exactly one to light up the radar guns or fill the stat sheet, he's earned the nickname "Mainstay" for a reason, and he'll get the ball on March 26 against the Los Angeles Dodgers this season.

