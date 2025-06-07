Diamondbacks Victory Robbed by MLB, Resulting in 10 Inning Loss
The Arizona Diamondbacks dropped an extra-inning game to the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 on Saturday. The game was suspended Friday night with the two teams tied 3-3 after six rain-soaked innings.
The D-backs were leading 3-2 on Friday after the conclusion of the fifth inning with the rain already coming down extremely hard. It should have been called at that point, but the umpiring crew and MLB decided to play on.
With reliever Cristian Mena unable to grip the baseball, the Reds tied it up in the bottom of the sixth on a home run on a hanging curveball.
Manager Torey Lovullo was extremely upset. "I was pissed. I spent more time screaming at the home plate umpire. I went out to the third base umpire on a couple of occasions between innings. I just said this is unacceptable and somebody is going to get hurt. You guys gotta be smart. It's not in my hands, it's not in anybody's hands, no matter how much I kick and scream, it doesn't change."
The conditions did indeed cause an injury, costing the D-backs catcher Gabriel Moreno, at least for the rest of this game, as a wild pitch skipped instead of bounced, hitting him on the hand. He had to come out of the game unable to grip a baseball.
Now it seem to have also cost them Cristian Mena, who is headed to the 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation
The Reds walked the resumed game off on a line drive single by Christian Encarnacion-Strand in the 10th against Ryan Thompson. It was the Reds' first run scored in six extra-inning contests.
The Reds bullpen held the D-backs scoreless for four innings, striking out eight in the process. Illdemaro Vargas and Tim Tawa struck out with a runner on third in the top of the 10th. Tawa appeared to be hit by a pitch but after replay review the foul call was upheld.
Juan Morillo had come in for the bottom of the seventh and promptly walked three of the four batters he faced. Jalen Beeks was able to shut down the threat with a strikeout and good play on a ball hit right back at him, knocking it down and making the throw to retire the side.
Beeks then retired the side in order in the eighth inning with two more strikeouts. It took 22 pitches to record the five outs and he will not be available for the second game of the doubleheader. Thompson threw a scoreless, 1-2-3 inning in the ninth to send it to extras. Overall he pitched well, striking out the first batter of the 10th, but got walked off anyway.
Eduardo Rodriguez, fresh of the injured list, pitched the first five innings of the game, allowing two runs on a two-run homer T.J. Friedl. The offense had previously spotted him a 3-0 lead thanks to Ketel Marte's two-run homer and Geraldo Perdomo's solo shot.
The D-backs fall back to one game under .500 at 31-32. Game two of the doubleheader starts at 1:10 p.m. MST, 4:10 p.m. EST. Ryne Nelson will face off against Nick Martinez.