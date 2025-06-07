Moreno Injured, Rodriguez Solid in Return for Diamondbacks
The Arizona Diamondbacks' game against the Cincinnati Reds was suspended after six innings due to rain with the score tied 3-3. The game will resume at 2:10 p.m. EDT, 11:10 a.m. MST on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the D-backs got one player back and may have lost another during the rain-soaked game. Just earlier in the day Arizona had to deal with the devastating news that Corbin Burnes would require season-ending Tommy John Surgery.
Eduardo Rodriguez returned from the injured list, however, to throw five mostly solid innings against the Reds. He allowed two runs, both coming on a two-run shot from T.J. Friedl. Rodriguez gave up six hits in total, but didn't walk a batter and struck out three.
He pitched out of jam in the fifth inning after allowing a leadoff double by recently-released Diamondback Garrett Hampson. After a sacrifice bunt move Hampson to third, Rodriguez induced a popup and strikeout looking to get out of the inning.
Rodriguez threw 72 pitches, 48 for strikes, and with the rain coming down hard, Torey Lovullo removed him from the game to start the sixth, bringing in Cristian Mena. Unfortunately Mena, having a hard time gripping the baseball in the driving rain, hung a curveball to Christian Encarnacion-Strand that was hit for a game-tying solo homer.
Two batters later, another potential disaster struck. Mena bounced a pitch that hit catcher Gabriel Moreno in the hand, He was in immediate pain, so much so that he didn't immediately chase after the ball. The trainer came out, and Moreno, still in pain, tried to grip a ball and throw it back to the pitcher, but was clearly unable to continue and came out of the game.
Play stopped after six innings with the score tied 3-3, and the tarp finally came out. It was a highly questionable decision on the part of the umpiring crew and MLB to let the game continue past the fifth inning. The field was a muddy mess and Mena was having an impossible time trying to grip the baseball.
Meanwhile, in Triple-A Reno, 32-year old veteran catcher Aramis Garcia was pinch-hit for in the fourth inning without any apparent injury. If Moreno is seriously injured, expect Garcia to be flown to Cincinnati overnight and added to the roster.
UPDATE: Per Jose Romero of the Arizona Republic, X-Rays were negative
Ketel Marte hit a two-run homer in the third inning, his 12th of the year. That was immediately followed by a solo shot from Geraldo Perdomo to stake Rodriguez to an early 3-0 lead. While that lead did not hold up, the D-backs will have a chance to win the game in the early afternoon. There is more rain in the forecast for Cincinnati on Saturday as well, however.