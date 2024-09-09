Pavin Smith's 3 Homer, 8 RBI Game Leads D-backs to Victory
Pavin Smith has not gotten a lot of opportunity in 2024, but when he has, he's often made an impact. Never more so than on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball however. The Arizona Diamondbacks left-hand platoon player smashed three homers and drove in eight runs in a 12-6 victory over the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.
The first homer came in the second inning. It was a high fly ball down the line that banged half way up the foul pole for a three-run homer. The second homer was a grand slam into the Crawford Box in left field. Both of those came on fastballs off of Justin Verlander, who gave up eight runs in three innings.
The last homer came off Caleb Ort, a line shot into the left field bleachers with the bases empty. Smith had two more shots at history, but was unable to collect a fourth homer. He struck out in the eighth inning and drew a walk in the ninth.
It was the second time this season a Diamondback has hit three homers in a game. Eugenio Suarez did it on July 10th. Smith is the third D-back all-time to collect 8+ RBI in a game. His eight RBI are tied for second most with Chris Iannetta (8 on Sept. 22, 2017 vs. Marlins), behind Erubiel Durazo’s franchise-high 9 RBI on May 17, 2002 vs. Phillies.
In 102 PA Smith now has seven homers and 26 RBI and is batting .270 with a .905 OPS.
Suarez also had a big game, collecting three singles and a solo homer in the ninth inning. He scored four runs and drove in two. The homer was his 26th of the season and he now has 90 RBI.
The Diamondbacks out-hit the Astros 15-12. Geraldo Perdomo, Jake McCarthy, and Adrian Del Castillo each had two-hit games.
Ryne Nelson got the start tonight and was on fire early, pumping fastballs at 98-99 MPH in the first inning. He only allowed a single through the first three innings, but the Astros started to get to him in the fourth. A leadoff walk by Kyle Tucker was followed by a two-run shot to left by Alex Bregman to get the Astros on the board.
Three more runs followed in the fifth inning on four singles, a walk, and a sacrifice fly. Nelson was unable to finish the inning, but Kevin Ginkel came on to record a strikeout. Nelson's final line was 4.2 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, 1 HR. His ERA went back up to 4.33 due to a rare sub-par outing.
Perhaps Nelson's adrenaline was pumping a little too much in the early innings, as his velocity dropped to 94-95 later in the game, moving his game average to 96.3. The bullpen did their job however, as Ginkel, A.J. Puk, and Ryan Thompson were un-scored upon through the eight inning.
Thompson had to work out of a bases-loaded jam but got a big strikeout of Jose Altuve to escape the inning. Paul Sewald gave up two hits and some loud contact, giving up a run in the bottom of the ninth.
The Diamondbacks broke a three-game losing streak and their record goes to 80-64. They lead the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves by 1.5 games in the NL Wild Card chase and trail the San Diego Padres by a half game for the first Wild Card.
Monday is an off day as they travel back home for a two game series against World Series nemesis Texas Rangers.