ASU Head Coach Kenny Dillingham visits Diamondbacks Clubhouse
Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo has a tradition of inviting guest speakers to visit the D-backs' clubhouse to share insights and inspirational messages. Oftentimes it's a coach.
Lovullo was watching the Arizona State Sun Devils clobber the Iowa State Cyclones 45-19 in the Big 12 Conference championship in December, and decided at that moment who his next guest would be.
The Sun Devils' charismatic young coach Kenny Dillingham visited with Lovullo and the coaching staff before addressing the team Monday morning at Salt River Fields. Lovullo is always excited to have visitors, but his demeanor was different this time.
"Yeah, I was a little bit giddy, I'm not going to lie," Lovullo said. "I pulled him into our morning meeting and introduced him to the staff. I was definitely trying to show off a little bit with this new friendship that I had, because I was like a giddy 12-year-old kid, no doubt about it."
It's not like Lovullo to get star-struck. In fact he is the elder statesman among valley coaches, having been with the D-backs going on his ninth season now. He often reaches out to new coaches in the valley to welcome them, and establish a relationship and exchange ideas.
"Kenny's visit was about as good as I've seen since I've been here. In nine years, we've had guest speakers come through on a pretty consistent basis."
Lovullo is known as a coach that truly emphasizes communication, and in Dillingham he feels like he found a kindred spirit. "I believe in sharing messages, and Kenny and I are in the same envelope, right?" he said.
Lovullo was effusive in his praise for the ASU coach. "There's a ton of passion. There's a ton of direction... We got better with his message. The message, I don't want to share it with you, but it was pretty clear that there are certain things that are important to him. What I saw is there's a lot of common denominators between what he's doing there and what we're doing here."
"There is a ton of recall," Lovullo continued. "I think he pays attention and listens and learns. It stays with him. I think he takes all the good that he wants to hear and sifts it to deliver his own message."
One thing that Lovullo can relate to is overcoming adversity. After all, he managed a 110-loss team in 2021. Much to everyone's surprise, he held his job, and bounced all the way back to guide his team to the World Series in 2023. In 2024 the D-backs won 89 games but missed the Postseason.
"Certainly, there's things that [Dillingham]'s learned from probably the other side" Lovullo said. "I'm guessing the other side of the spectrum where it doesn't work. He chews that up and spits it out. There's a presence. There is a delivery that is very impressive."
Lovullo got to experience firsthand what ASU players and fans have experienced over the last two years.
"The thing that stood out to me more than anything above anything else was his authenticity. It's real. He brings it and it's real and you feel it. I know players feel that as well," Lovullo said.
Veteran starters Zac Gallen and Ryan Thompson shared their thoughts on Dillingham's speech.
"I think with his age and what they've done, he's very relatable" Gallen said. "I think we've had some speakers in here. That were good, but maybe a little bit unrelatable. I know it's harder sometimes to cross sports, but I think his message and the culture they're building over there [at ASU] translates directly with what we're trying to do here."
Thompson fleshed out the message that Dillingham gave further.
"His message is first and foremost, be a good person, care about those around you, be self-sacrificial, and come with an energy and a fire that we're all here for the same purpose."
"He talked about how at Arizona State, he encourages people to compete with each other all day long. He's got a golf simulator in there. He's got a ping pong table.He's got video games, all sorts of stuff where he wants his guys."
Gallen noted how the Diamondbacks have a strong competition in camp. "It's been fun. I think guys would be lying to themselves if they didn't like competition. I think it brings the best out of everyone. I think this is what this culture has really been built on, this competition. Torey's kind of echoed that from a few years ago, really."
Having successful, like-minded, inspirational people address the team from time to time can only help, and it's a tradition Lovullo will surely continue.