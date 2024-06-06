Blake Walston Injured, Diamondbacks Make Slew of Roster Moves
Earlier today we reported that the the Arizona Diamondbacks had claimed Thyago Vieira off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles. There have been a slew of further moves made this afternoon, one of which is a major surprise.
- Placed on the 15-day injured list: LHP Blake Walston (left elbow inflammation)
- Selected contract from Triple-A Reno: RHP Humberto Castellanos (No. 54)
- Recalled from Reno: LHP Joe Jacques (No. 55)
- Reinstated from the 15-day injured list and optioned to Reno: RHP Luis Frías
- Optioned to Reno following last night’s game: LHP Brandon Hughes
There was no mention of any issue after Walston's last outing June 4th against the Giants, and as of this morning he was still showing as the projected starter for Sunday on the Diamondbacks website.
He did walk four batters and hit two while needing 88 pitches to record just 13 outs. We will update our report when we have more details on his injury.
In lieu of Vieira reporting to the team, the D-backs have brought in reinforcements for their bullpen. Castellanos last pitched for the Diamondbacks in 2022, and missed all of 2023 due to Tommy John Surgery.
He pitched in the Mexican league over the winter, had a decent spring, and has a 4.57 ERA in 43 innings for Reno in the very hitter-friendly PCL.
Jacques is a left-hander that was selected off waivers from the Red Sox in April. He'd only appeared in one game for Boston this year. In six games with Reno, Jacques has given up 10 hits and seven runs. They needed a left-hander however, as Brandon Hughes had to throw 50 pitches yesterday and 43 in his outing before that. Hughes has a 10.13 ERA in nine games.
Frias is in his final option year. He had been on the IL since late April, and recently had completed his throwing program. It will not be surprising at all to see Frias brought up at some point in the future.