D-backs' Missed Opportunities Spell Critical Loss vs Padres
The Arizona Diamondbacks lost a crucial game to the San Diego Padres at Chase Field Friday night by a score of 5-3.
Two defensive miscues by Ketel Marte contributed to a four-run first inning against Merrill Kelly. While all four runs were scored as earned, two missed double play chances by Marte led directly to big Padres inning.
The D-backs answered back with two runs in the bottom half of the inning against Yu Darvish, the first coming on a Corbin Carroll leadoff homer.
They never got closer than two runs, as the offense was stagnant overall. Arizona managed just 7 hits and went 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position, with eight left on base.
Kelly ended up lasting 5.2 innings after the 31 pitch first, giving up just one more run. He pitched much better than his final line showed. The D-backs' pen threw 3.1 scoreless innings to keep the game close.
Unfortunately the Padres bullpen threw 3.2 scoreless inning of their own, shutting down any attempts to get over the hump on offense. Robert Suarez worked around a one-out walk in the ninth to close it out.
Luis Arraez had two doubles and an RBI triple for the Padres, increasing his batting average to .314. Two of Arraez's hits landed in the right-center field gap between Pavin Smith and Corbin Carroll. While they would have been excellent plays, both balls were catchable.
Darvish got the win, going to 7-3, Kelly took the loss and is 5-1.
New York Mets lost but the Atlanta Braves won on Friday. They are tied with identical 87-71 records. The D-backs now have one more loss than both of those teams with an 88-72 record. Barring a total collapse by one of those two teams, each of the next two games are must-win games if the D-backs are to have a chance to get into the Postseason.
Saturday night's game two starts at 5:10 p.m.