Diamondbacks' Bats Explode in Blowout Win vs Reds

The Arizona Diamondbacks' offense sprung to life at Salt river Fields on Monday, crushing the Cincinnati Reds by a score of 11-6, thanks to two lopsided innings.

Right-hander Ryne Nelson made another excellent start to set the tone, and Arizona's lineup took over from there, rapping out 14 base hits and working five walks.

Catcher James McCann and infielder LuJames Groover each crushed multi-run homers. The two clubs combined for six home runs in total.

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Arizona Diamondbacks' Offense Explodes vs Reds

Mar 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter LuJames Groover against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks' offensive damage mostly came in the third and fourth innings. Those two frames combined to account for nine of the D-backs' 11 runs.

McCann finished his game 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in the third, extending Arizona's early lead to 4-0. He also recorded an RBI double and flied out on a 101 MPH batted ball.

Groover, who has been hitting well this spring, smacked a three-run blast in the fourth inning, extending the lead to 10-1 in favor of Arizona. He finished his game 2-for-3 with three RBI and a walk.

The contibutions came from all the way up and down the lineup, however. Tim Tawa went 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI single and a sacrifice fly. Shortstop Jacob Amaya, who appears to be pushing for the utility infield job, went 3-for-4. No. 1 prospect Ryan Waldschmidt laced an RBI double.

It was certainly a rough showing from Arizona's other side, however.

Arizona Diamondbacks Pitchers Give Uneven Performance

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Ryne Nelson (19) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field in Phoenix, on Sept. 24, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nelson's four innings of one-run baseball were impressive. He struck out six, walked only one batter and looked very sharp as he rounds into regular-season form.

But beyond Nelson, all but one member of the D-backs' bullpen gave up a run. Arizona's pitchers gave up four home runs in total, including one to former Diamondback Garrett Hampson.

Kevin Ginkel, who has struggled immensely this spring, gave up two runs over 0.2 innings, exiting after just seven pitches. Ryan Thompson gave up a triple and allowed a run on a wild pitch.

Even Taylor Clarke, who had not given up a run prior to Monday's game, allowed a solo homer over his 1.2 innings of work. He has looked exceptionally sharp in general, however.

Righty Kade Strowd closed the game in the ninth inning, and put forward his first scoreless frame since March 4. He walked one, gave up no base hits and picked up two strikeouts — a welcome improvement from the return in the Blaze Alexander trade.