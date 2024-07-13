Daulton Varsho Returns to Chase Field for First Time Since the Trade
Blue Jays outfielder, and former Diamondback Daulton Varsho is back in Chase Field this weekend for the first time since the trade that sent him to Toronto.
Varsho was taken by the Diamondbacks in the second round of the 2017 draft. The son of former major leaguer Gary Varsho, he gained his first name in honor of his father's good friend, Darren Daulton, who was an All-Star catcher for the Philadelphia Phillies.
Daulton Varsho came up as a catcher but was transitioned to the outfield during the 2021-22 seasons. It was during that 2022 season that he emerged as a premier defensive player and Gold Glove contender. He explained that process to Inside the Diamondbacks back in September of 2022
Varsho had a 4.8 WAR season that year on the strength of +22 defensive runs saved and 27 homers. The Diamondbacks were flush with outfielders and in need of catching depth. On December 22nd, 2022 Varsho was traded to the Blue Jays in exchange for catcher Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurrie Jr.
Both teams got excellent players in the trade. Moreno and Gurriel went on to star for the D-backs in their run to the 2023 World Series. Varsho put up a 3.9 WAR season on the strength of +29 defensive runs and so far this year is +19. He's currently batting .196/.281/.389 but has 11 homers and 29 extra-base hits overall.
Varsho answered questions from the media prior to Friday night's game.
How does it feel to be back?
"Obviously it's weird because this is the place I came up with and loved a lot. Obviously, there's some nerves and I want to do well. But also just a lot of memories I've had with a lot of players that are still here, and players who I came up with."
"Those things come into your head, but you also see the new lights that they have, you kind of miss the old fluorescent lights, just stuff like that where it's heartwarming"
What sticks out to you the most from your time here?
"We were just a bunch of young kids coming up together, so obviously you see all those guys still over here and doing really well, it's pretty cool. You root for them on the side, but at the same time you want to go out there and compete and play your best game."
Jake McCarthy said you're the best outfielder in the game and the defensive metrics back that up. How does it feel to get the recognition for your defense?
"It's pretty cool. Coming up as a catcher and transitioning to an everyday outfielder is something nobody ever really thought of. It came instinctually to me, I've loved playing out there. Trying to help those guys when I was over here and help them out as much as I could. "
Trying to help the guys here, the young guys coming up, trying to help them with their footwork, understanding how to turn correctly, being able to understand which direction they turn better so that they can change certain positions when they're in right or left."
What's it like playing with Kevin Kiermaier and how has that helped your own game?
"He's awesome. I think in our generation probably the best outfielder to probably play the game. He goes back on balls that I've probably never seen anybody else be able to do. He's just one of those guys that you can learn from. He's naturally gifted. He's a wonderful teammate to have and a great leader for our team."
Do you keep in touch with a lot of the guys here still?
"Yeah, I keep in touch with Jake McCarthy probably the most out of anybody. I would say it's always good to see familiar faces. Rick Short, who's been over there for a little bit, he was the guy who drafted me, scouted me, so he's the guy I've been with up through the ranks all the way from Low A to the big leagues here. "
What was it like watching the guys have the success they had here last year after you left?
"You wanted to be here for it, obviously it kind of sucked. But at the same time you hope that the guys who went through this period of time when we weren't very good, and see them succeed, I thought it was awesome."
Have you thought much about the trade? Did you feel extra pressure to help the Blue Jays "win" the trade?
"I think I did that a lot last year. This year has been different. I'm trying to get back to who I am and knowing that I'm Daulton, and Daulton's going to be good enough. Outfield has been great for me and being able to have a little more success at the plate is a bigger goal. "