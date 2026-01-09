Diamondbacks Reportedly Sign Former Twins Pitcher

The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a deal with former Minnesota Twins right-handed reliever Thomas Hatch, according to a report from MLB Trade Rumors' Anthony Franco.

Hatch, 31, pitched the majority of his 2025 innings with the Twins in his first year back in MLB. He'll join Arizona's organization on a minor league deal, and will receive an invite to big league Spring Training.

Arizona Diamondbacks Sign Thomas Hatch

Hatch was primarily utilized in long relief for the Twins, throwing to a 5.45 ERA over 11 appearances (33 innings). For his career, he owns a 5.24 ERA and 5.19 FIP in the majors.

He was initially taken by the Chicago Cubs all the way back in 2016, in the third round of that year's Draft. He was eventually traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in 2019, for whom he made his MLB debut.

Hatch pitched in the majors for the Blue Jays for small portions of four seasons from 2020-2023 before he was designated for assignment and eventually picked up by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Following that season, however, Hatch spent 2024 in Japan, pitching as a starter for NPB's Hiroshima Toyo Carp. He was not particularly successful in that endeavor, throwing to a 7.36 ERA and only pitching 22 innings over five starts.

When he returned to MLB in 2025, he signed a deal with the Royals, but was designated for assignment after one appearance before eventually finding his way to Minnesota.

The veteran righty has a deep arsenal, with a 90 MPH cutter as his primary offering, though he does have a mid-90s four-seam and sinker as well. In addition, he sports a slider, changeup and occasional sweeper.

This move likely is not one that will carry a heavy impact on the future of the D-backs' bullpen. Hatch will be a depth option who will have a chance to compete for a more prominent role, but likely won't see the field in MLB for Arizona barring another significant bout of injuries.

The D-backs have not made any major additions to their big league bullpen as of this writing. Arizona has brought in both Michael Soroka and Merrill Kelly to address their starting rotation, but still find themselves in need of quality relief arms as they await the return of Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk.

For now, Arizona continues to make minor league signings of this nature to add depth.

