Diamondbacks Option Drey Jameson, Jordan Lawlar to Triple-A
The Arizona Diamondbacks made five roster moves on Wednesday, ahead of a Cactus League game against the Colorado Rockies, the team announced on X/Twitter.
The team optioned three players to Triple-A Reno, and sent two more out to minor league camp. There are 35 players remaining in Major League camp. The list is as follows:
Optioned to Triple-A Reno:
LHP Kyle Nelson
RHP Drey Jameson
INF Jordan Lawlar
Reassigned to Minor League Camp:
RHP Scott McGough
INF Trey Mancini
These moves might come as a bit of a surprise, particularly with regard to Jameson and Lawlar. Jameson had enjoyed a solid spring thus far in his return from Tommy John Surgery.
The righty had hovered around 100 MPH on his fastball, and had only allowed one earned run with four strikeouts over 5.2 innings.
Jameson along with the left-hander Kyle Nelson, will be sent down to Triple-A to begin the season. Nelson had endured a rough spring after returning from the brutal procedure that is Thoracic Outlet Surgery, and had an ERA north of 12 over 5.2 innings.
With right-hander Kendall Graveman likely beginning the year on the Injured List, both Jameson and Nelson's options could potentially clear a path for both left-hander Jordan Montgomery and righty Ryne Nelson to make it into the major league bullpen on Opening Day, as well as right-hander Shelby Miller, who has looked strong in relief this Spring with a 3.38 ERA.
McGough didn't figure to be in the major league plans at this point, with an 11.57 ERA over five appearances. He allowed six earned runs over 4.2 innings, and will serve as minor league depth for the time being.
Jordan Lawlar had been hitting .294/.368/.529, with three doubles, a triple and a homer in the Cactus League so far.
While he needed to prove his bat can play at the major league level, this spring appeared to be a step in the right direction for Arizona's top prospect as he showcased strong hitting, baserunning and defense.
But with a full starting infield already, there wasn't room for him to receive everyday playing time. While he might have been serviceable as the backup shortstop and utility infielder, GM Mike Hazen has been steadfast in his commitment to getting Lawlar regular playing time, rather than using him as a platoon player in a bench role.
And with Trey Mancini heading down to minor league camp, that pares the utility infield battle down to two prominent names: Ildemaro Vargas and Garrett Hampson.
Mancini had made his triumphant return to affiliated ball this offseason, signing a minor league deal with the D-backs in the offseason. Over 27 plate appearances, he'd slashed an impressive .440/.481/.640, including two doubles and a walk-off home run on Sunday against the White Sox.
Mancini might not be done with the D-backs just yet, however. Though his contract likely contains the standard minor league opt-out language, Mancini told Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers that he has no intention to opt out, and wants to remain in the Diamondbacks' organization if there is a place for him.