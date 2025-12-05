Diamondbacks Re-Sign Reliever

The Arizona Diamondbacks are bringing back one of the relievers who helped them climb their way through the 2025 season, according to a post from the Triple-A Reno Aces on X/Twitter.

Right-hander Taylor Rashi, who made his MLB debut in the 2025 season with Arizona, is coming back to the D-backs' organization on a minor league deal, including an invitation to big league Spring Training.

Arizona Diamondbacks Re-Sign Taylor Rashi

Aug 28, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Taylor Rashi (54) throws against the Milwaukee Brewers in his major league debut in the seventh inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Rashi, the 29-year-old minor league journeyman, had spent most of his career in the San Francisco Giants' organization, before he was plucked from San Francisco by Arizona in the 2022 Rule 5 Draft.

In the 2025 season, he enjoyed an impressive campaign in Arizona's minor league system, posting an exceptional 3.48 ERA over 67.1 innings for the Reno Aces.

While that number may not stand out to a high degree, that is an extremely impressive figure for the hitter's paradise that is the Pacific Coast League.

And on August 27, that success was recognized by the D-backs, who selected Rashi's contract and called him up to the major leagues. The right-hander's debut was one to remember, as he successfully took down the MLB-leading Milwaukee Brewers for a gritty three-inning save.

More: Diamondbacks' Newest Reliever Reaches Massive Career Milestone

Rashi had some success at the MLB level, but a couple of multi-run appearances in a small sample size inflated his ERA all the way to 4.41. It's worth noting, however, that his FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching) was a mere 1.91, and even his expected ERA (xERA) was lower than his actual raw number.

But at the non-tender deadline this offseason, Rashi was not given a contract by the D-backs, and he entered free agency. The decision came as a bit of a surprise, but he'll ultimately come back to the organization to try and earn a role again.

While Rashi's fastball barely reaches 90 MPH, he was able to achieve results in the majors, and was very valuable to the D-backs in his short tenure, providing lengthy relief work in a season that needed more than its fair share of innings coverage.

Rashi threw more than a full inning in five of his 10 appearances, and struck out an impressive 22 batters over the course of just 16.1 frames.

Clearly, there is some potential in the 29-year-old, and he could be a serviceable middle reliever at the MLB level. He'll be extended an invite to Spring Training with a chance to prove himself once again.

The D-backs, meanwhile, continue to be lacking for high-end leverage relief, and have plenty of work ahead of them this offseason.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News