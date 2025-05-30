Diamondbacks Sign Former Mets Reliever to Minor League Deal
The Arizona Diamondbacks signed veteran right-handed reliever Sean Reid-Foley to a minor league deal, per their transaction page. Reid-Foley will join the Triple-A Reno Aces.
Reid-Foley, 29, spent his first three seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays (the first two as a starting pitcher) before heading to New York for four seasons with the Mets. He has a career 4.10 ERA in generally limited major league action.
He enjoyed a high level of success in the 2024 season, pitching to an excellent 1.66 ERA over 21.2 innings (23 appearances), but walked 14 batters in that span. He ended his 2024 in September when he was placed on the 60-day Injured List with a right shoulder impingement.
It hasn't been much of a sample size for Reid-Foley in the majors, as he's thrown fewer than 22 innings every year of his career since 2019.
Reid-Foley throws in the 95 MPH area on his four-seam fastball, a pitch he relied on 66% of the time in 2024. He also throws a hard changeup and occasional slider, but the fastball has been the main event.
Though 2024 was an admittedly small sample size, Reid-Foley's results were excellent, and while his peripherals weren't quite as exceptional, they were still positive figures. His FIP sat at 2.80, while his expected ERA (xERA) was 2.91.
He posted a K/9 rate of 10.38 in 2024, an impressive number, but walks were a significant issue, as he walked 5.82 batters per nine.
However, the 2025 season has not been kind to the veteran righty. Reid-Foley spent the first portion of 2025 with the Syracuse Mets Triple-A club, where he struggled to an 8.36 ERA with 14 walks, 20 hits and 13 earned runs in just 14 innings of work.
He did, however, strike out 24 batters, but gave up a home run and two earned runs in back-to-back outings on May 10 and May 16. He was then officially released from the Mets' organization on May 24, where he became free to sign a free agent deal with Arizona.
The Diamondbacks have begun to shake up their struggling bullpen, as it was reported Thursday that right-hander Kevin Ginkel would head down to Triple-A in favor of right-hander and other former Met Jeff Brigham. Those moves have yet to be made official as of this writing.
The D-backs' bullpen ERA is a stagnant 5.49, ranking 27th in MLB in that category. Whether or not Reid-Foley is a major league option, as he is likely minor league depth for the time being, things will need to change, and fast if Arizona wants to contend.