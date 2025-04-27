Eugenio Suárez's True Power Lies in his Consistency
On Saturday night, veteran third baseman Eugenio Suárez etched his name into the history books, both for the Arizona Diamondbacks and all of Major League Baseball.
Suárez took four at-bats in a game against the Atlanta Braves, and did what no player has done since the 2017 season. He clubbed not one, two, or three, but four home runs, including a game-tying blast in the ninth inning.
That feat had not been accomplished since J.D. Martinez did so for the very same D-backs against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Suárez is only the 19th player in MLB history to have a four-homer night, 17th in the modern era. He also now leads MLB in homers this season — the first player to reach 10.
Unfortunately, that historic accomplishment was a footnote in an 8-7 loss. But the gravity of the achievement was not lost, as "Geno" chants thundered across Chase Field.
"I never thought in my life that I'd be able to hit four home runs in a game," Suárez told reporters following Saturday's game. "To be honest, it feels great. It feels great.
"I just want to thank God for this opportunity. It's very special for me, to be able to do that here in Arizona, do it for my team, do it for my family. They watch me every single day. They support me, my teammates. And that's awesome," Suárez said.
"Obviously, it's a mixed feeling right now because we didn't win the game. But that's why this game is so special. I just want to glorify God with this game today. He gave it to me. It's a gift. I don't take it for granted."
As D-backs fans are well aware, Suárez can be a streaky hitter. He mashed five home runs in his first five games to open 2025, but cooled off to the tune of a .167/.279/.411 slash going into Saturday's game.
There were signs of a coming hot flash, as he was riding a three-game hit streak with two walks on Friday night. But on Saturday, Suárez's OPS jumped 180 points, from .690 to .870. His batting average has leapt from .145 only five games ago to .202.
Such has been the nature of Arizona's slugging third baseman. It has been a long, winding, bumpy road since he got off the plane from Seattle in 2023.
But for Suárez — perhaps most impressive of all — not one thing about him has changed.
"I never lost my faith. I pray every day. I always say that God, he has my back, and everything that I do, I do it for him. And he took care of me tonight, and I glorify him right now. I think he was with me in those moments. In each homer, he was with me," Suárez said.
"Like I say, I don't have to change anything in myself. ... Each day is a new opportunity for me to be better, and today was that. ... I never change my thoughts. I'm always the guy who believes in what can happen in the game."
Suárez emphasized that (despite the obvious success) he doesn't see the ball any differently when he gets hot the way he does. That has been consistent, similar to every other aspect of the affable third baseman's game.
Many a story has already been relayed about Suárez's consistency, and his genuine, unwavering personality — built on a foundation of good vibes only. In Saturday night's postgame press conference, manager Torey Lovullo's praise was a familiar tune.
"I'm just really proud of Geno. He got off to a great start, kind of grinded through a couple of games, a couple of at-bats, but he's so hungry and continues to work hard. I had a conversation with him in Miami, and he assured me that he's still going over all of his checkpoints and working his butt off, and good things are going to start happening.
"When I'm going through those conversations and I'm watching him have success, I'm just like a prideful father, just watching him go out there and get the job done. So hats off to him. I just hate that we couldn't capitalize on the day and get the win on that type of a night for him," Lovullo said.
The skipper dove into that conversation. Suárez had come in to discuss off-day travel plans with his manager, but Lovullo said he took it as a chance to check in, and have a "deeper moment" with the then-slumping veteran.
"I just asked him where he was, and is he checking all of his boxes, and he says, yeah, he's working extremely hard. All the coaches have been saying the same thing. The high-intensity training that he started to do last year, he's still doing. He's in the weight room four or five times a week. The ground ball work has been very consistent.
"Then he confirmed it all with me. I felt like he [was] going to have a day that [was] going to turn around the little bit of a drop-off or the lull that he was in. I knew it was a matter of time," Lovullo said.
No matter how well or how poorly a stretch is going, Suárez doesn't change his attitude. The ever-positive infielder greets teammates and media alike with a smile and an open demeanor. Lovullo said that version of Suárez is the same one he, his coaching staff and his players get — all the time.
"He's very consistent. He's the same person every single day, what you guys see is what I get, too," said Lovullo. "That stands out to me because this game can be very humbling. It can bring you to your knees. You want to do so well, so badly. At the end of the day, when you don't have success, it can affect your mood.
"He's the same guy. That's what makes it even better, because he's just going to continue fighting until he has those good days. What you see is the exact same thing I see. Nothing is fake about him. He's real, he's authentic, and he's extremely genuine and kind," Lovullo said.
Merrill Kelly, Arizona's starting pitcher for Saturday's historic game, only further confirmed Lovullo's sentiment regarding Suárez and his mind-boggling night.
"Like I say all the time, Geno's the man, and to see it happen to as good of a guy that he is, and how much he stays in the moment, whether he's hitting everything that's thrown at him or hitting nothing that's thrown at him, he's the same guy. He works the same way every single day, brings the same energy," Kelly said.
"That was awesome to watch. Obviously, we didn't get the result that we wanted, so wasn't as sweet. We didn't get to celebrate him as much as that deserves to be celebrated."
Perhaps, if the final score of Saturday's contest had looked a little different, it might be celebrated as a turning point in Arizona's season — a season that has been anything but unsuccessful, but with a few too many disappointing results to this point.
But even when bullpen questions swirl, and offensive inconsistencies thwart Arizona's chances to gain ground in the gauntlet that is the National League, one thing is an infallible absolute: Eugenio Suárez is who he is — a consistent, genuine, outstanding human being.
And that, will never change.