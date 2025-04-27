D-backs Eugenio Suarez Has 4 Homer Game, 19th All Time
Arizona Diamondbacks slugging third baseman Eugenio Suarez has tied a major league record by hitting four home runs in a single game. It's the 17th time in the modern era the feat has been accomplished. There were also two occurences prior to 1901.
The last player to hit four home runs in a game was also a Diamondback. J.D. Martinez did it against the Dodgers on September 4, 2017.
Suarez's four homers came against the Atlanta Braves Saturday evening at Chase Field in front of 43,034 fans.
The first three came against Braves starter Grant Holmes. Suarez hit a solo homer in the second inning off a 94 MPH fastball at the bottom of the zone. Suarez lifted the pitch high in the air to left, where it landed 418 feet away.
The second was in the fifth inning, this time on a four-seamer at the top of the zone. The two-run blast went almost to the exact same spot, traveling 411 feet.
Homer number three went the furthest of all, traveling 443 feet to the home run porch in center field. The pitch was a slider in the middle of the zone.
Home run number four was another solo homer that tied the game in the ninth inning. A 97 MPH fastball was hit on a line over the wall to left, 383 feet away. With that home run, he became the first player in 2025 to have 10 on the season.