Jose Herrera Confident and Ready to Be Backup Catcher
Fresh off hitting his first career MLB homer late last season, Jose Herrera is ready for this season to get going after playing winter ball in Venezuela. The Arizona Diamondbacks' catcher is going to work hard to be the backup catcher to Gabriel Moreno.
It was technically a career season for Herrera in the big leagues despite his bat being very below-average. He posted a career-high 64 OPS+ as he hit .227 with an OPS of .609. That was much better than his 2022 or 2023 numbers.
With Zulia in the Venezuelan Winter League, Herrera hit .326 with an OPS of .783 and 14 hits in 18 games.
Asked about how the Winter League went for him, "Oh, it was great. I was playing in Venezuela, and things went good. We were able to make the playoffs over there, but we lost in the playoffs. It was a good time."
When did he arrive back in Arizona to begin prepping for this season?
Herrera shared, "I've been here the last three weeks. After I finished playing ball in Winter Ball, I just came straight to camp."
He said that the playoff atmosphere in Winter Ball energized him and that it motivates him further. Plus, he achieved his goal of "What I wanted was to stay ready, stay healthy, keep working and get ready for spring training."
When asked about the competition for backing up Moreno, Herrera just wants to have fun and do his absolute best. He can't control the outcome but he can make sure he does the best he can.
"I'm healthy and I'm happy. Every year, the competition, I just try to make the competition fun and go out there and do my best and be myself and try to do my job to help the team to win games at the end of the year."
However, there is a factor that is going to really help Herrera win the backup catching job over star prospect Adrian Del Castillo, and that's that Herrera is finally out of options to be sent down to the Minor Leagues.
Should the team be forced to send him down for any reason, they would have to designate him for assignment and risk losing him to waivers.
GM Mike Hazen spoke about Herrera's chances to make the Opening Day roster below.
"In some cases, the roster is going to matter. Jose's out of options now. So, that changes the dynamic on you a little bit. It penalized him for years and we always told him, the door swings back in the other direction at some point. There's no guarantees. Josey's in great shape, he's done a great job for us. He fits into our clubhouse, is a great balance with Gabi."
Hazen pointed out that the team needs to see a significant improvement in the defensive side of the ball for Adrian Del Castillo, which does give some implication that Herrera might have one foot in the catcher's box already.
Another factor that helps Herrera in potentially winning the role is his familiarity and confidence with D-backs pitchers. Herrera shares how he developed that confidence and garnered the belief from pitchers in working with him.
"I just think the confidence that we put in each other when we go out and take the field has been a key part of that. They know how hard we work for them. They know we're ready when we go out and take the field...
"They know how Gabi and I prepare and the way that we try to do our best. I think that's the confidence that we build on them. They have that confidence in us to give us the freedom to play the game and call the pitches and control the game."
Besides making the roster, what would be Herrera's overall goal for this season?
"Being the backup guy, you try to keep your game in as much shape as possible, clean. I try to work in every area, defensively, offensively, I want to for sure improve and be able to help the team more offensively. But I'm here to do my job and stay healthy and help the team to win games and be available for the manager every day."
Herrera is the frontrunner for the backup catcher job for the Arizona Diamondbacks. However, he still has to work hard and prove himself. He's got a great attitude and belief and the skills to be able to make it happen.