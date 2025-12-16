Former Diamondbacks Catcher Signs with Rangers

Former Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Jose Herrera has found a new home.

According to a report by El Extrabase's Daniel Álvarez-Montes, Herrera has inked a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers, and will receive an invitation to big league Spring Training.

The Rangers are the first organization Herrera will be a part of that is not the Diamondbacks. The switch-hitter spent 2013-2025 as a part of Arizona's system in some capacity. He was the longest-tenured player in the organization prior to his decision to elect free agency.

It's a bit strange to see Herrera anywhere else. Even at the major league level, the 29-year-old backup catcher spent significant time on the MLB roster from 2022-2025.

Although his bat was never much of an asset, with a career .539 OPS on an exact .200 average, Herrera was frequently praised for his presence, sturdiness and ability to work well with the D-backs' pitching staff.

Herrera's tenure with Arizona appeared to be nearing an end in the middle of 2025. The D-backs had signed veteran backup James McCann, who made an immediate impact — both offensively and in terms of pitching results.

So when starter Gabriel Moreno returned from the injury that claimed over two months of his season, Arizona made the difficult decision to DFA Herrera.

"Those are tough conversations," manager Torey Lovullo said at the time of Herrera's DFA. "When it gets to that level, [GM Mike Hazen] is the one that handles the initial conversation. I was able to follow up with [Herrera] and just tell him how much he meant to this organization and the great things that he's done for this organization will never be forgotten."

"Talk about toughness, engagement, and the ability to care about his brother. I think he's at the head of the class. So a great example for what we all want to be if we're talking about being an Arizona Diamondback," Lovullo said.

Herrera ultimately did return to the organization, clearing waivers and heading back to Triple-A Reno for the remainder of the 2025 season. He would not make a return to the major league roster, however, and elected free agency on October 2 in search of another opportunity.

He'll earn that opportunity with the Rangers. Regardless of his ultimate on-field results, Herrera is viewed very positively by Arizona.

The D-backs, meanwhile, re-signed McCann to maintain backup catcher duties, while returning journeyman backstop Aramis Garcia to a minor league depth role. Arizona's catcher situation is relatively set ahead of 2026.

