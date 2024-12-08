Report: Cubs Turned Down Jordan Montgomery for Cody Bellinger Deal
It's no secret that the Arizona Diamondbacks would like to trade Jordan Montgomery. Earlier this offseason D-backs owner Ken Kendrick spoke on air about his regrets for the Montgomery signing. It's no wonder he would feel that way.
Signed to a $25 million dollar contract for 2025, Montgomery posted a 6.23 ERA in 117 innings, and was ultimately removed from the starting rotation by September. But not before he made enough starts for his player option to vest at $22.5 million due to starts made. Montgomery exercised that option, meaning the D-backs must pay him whether he pitches for the team or not.
That is unless they can make a trade, and either swap bad contracts, or entice some other team to absorb the lion's share of that contract. One such deal the D-backs are reported to have attempted was to trade Montgomery to the Chicago Cubs for Cody Bellinger. This according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. That deal was not accepted however.
Bellinger, a former league MVP in 2019, plays both first base and outfield and bats left-handed. Since that MVP campaign he's been a shadow of that player however. In the last five years he's hit .244/.306/.425, .731 OPS, or 97 OPS+.
A resurgent season in 2023 in which he posted a .881 OPS led to him getting a three year, $80 million dollar contract from the Cubs with player options for 2025 and 2026. Bellinger slipped back towards league average in 2024, with a .751 OPS, or 108 OPS+. The Cubs have been reported to be willing to trade him, but Montgomery was apparently not the type of return they are after.
Montgomery's market may still develop, as the starting pitcher free agent market has been robust so far. As the top starters come off the market one by one, taking on half or more of Montgomery's salary of $22.5 million may look more palatable in a few weeks.
That doesn't help the Diamondbacks now however. They appear desperate to move his contract so they can focus on other needs. According to Nightengale the D-backs have been shopping him "everywhere."
With so little leverage, it seems likely the D-backs will be faced with the choice of either just holding on to him, or settling for only half of his contract being absorbed by another team.
Stay tuned to Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI for further updates to this developing story.