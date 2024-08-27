The D-backs Have Become Dream Crushers for Playoff Hopefuls
The Arizona Diamondbacks enter play tonight against the New York Mets with a 75-56 record. They hold the top NL Wild Card spot, and are just 3.0 games behind the Dodgers in the NL West.
Arizona has gone 26-8 since the All-Star Break. That's increased their playoff odds from 30.4% to 97.8%.
In addition, and just as importantly, when given the opportunity to damage a rival's chances to make the postseason, they've done exactly that.
Chicago Cubs
Coming our of the break, Arizona went to Chicago to play the Cubs. Heading into the that series the Cubs playoff odds were 12.6% (all odds used in this article are produced by Baseball Reference). The D-backs took two of three, and the Cubs' odds dropped to 9.3%. Today Chicago is shown as having a 7.3% chance to make the playoffs.
Pittsburgh Pirates
The Pittsburgh Pirates came into Chase Field on July 26th with a 16.3% chance to make the postseason. The D-backs took two of three, and then a week later dropped two of three to Arizona at home. At the end of play on August 4th the Pirates playoff odds were 6.2%.
Boston Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox began their three game series against the Diamondbacks at Fenway Park with a 33.9% chance to make the postseason. After getting swept those odds were cut in half to 17.2%. Another loss yesterday dropped them into single digits 7.7%.
Each of the above three teams might look back on their series against the Diamondbacks and point to that as a turning point in their season when things went south.
New York Mets?
Starting Tuesday night at 6:40 p.m. MST, the D-backs play three games against the New York Mets. With a 68-63 record, New York's playoff odds are currently 21.8%. They're currently 3.0 games behind the Atlanta Braves for the third and final NL Wild Card spot and a full seven games back of the Diamondbacks.
A series loss will certainly knock the Mets under 20%. A sweep at the hands of Arizona could possibly put their chances into single digits, depending on what the Braves do the next three games.
The Diamondbacks have a chance this week to put the Mets much further back in their rearview mirror, and cement their own playoff chances into the 99th percentile.
