Exciting D-backs Pitching Prospect Has Rare Poor Start
On Friday, one of the Arizona Diamondbacks' high-ranked pitching prospects — righty starter David Hagaman — suffered a rough outing in the Arizona Fall League.
Hagaman has had plenty of success in both the minor leagues and the Fall League since coming over to Arizona as a part of the Merrill Kelly trade, but did not fare well on Friday afternoon.
The Salt River Rafters went on to fall by a score of 11-4 against the Peoria Javelinas, falling to 3-5 thus far on the season.
Arizona Diamondbacks' David Hagaman Has Rough Fall League Start
Hagaman gave up a walk, two singles and an RBI groundout in the first inning, spotting Peoria a 2-0 lead. He faced the minimum in the second, picking up a ground ball double play for a scoreless frame, but then gave up a leadoff double in the third.
Hagaman was replaced after getting two outs in the inning. His bequeathed runner would be scored by right-hander Isaac Stebens.
Hagaman exited with a line of 2.2 innings, four hits, three runs (two earned) and one walk, while striking out two.
It was certainly not a true blowup, and not the worst possible appearance, but his fastball velocity did appear to be down a tick or two, sitting in the 91-93 MPH range.
Hagaman is currently the D-backs' No. 6 pitching prospect (No. 15 overall), and enjoyed an excellent short season with the High-A Hillsboro Hops, recording a 3.15 ERA in 20 innings. His first Fall League start was an impressive three scoreless innings with five punchouts.
"It's been a blessing to be... with the Diamondbacks. I've had a lot of fun here. The guys are super awesome and super open to all my ideas, and I'm open to their ideas," Hagaman said in an interview with Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers.
Related Content: High-Ranked Pitching Prospect Opens Up on Trade to D-backs
One relatively poor outing should not derail Hagaman's potential. The right-hander has a high ceiling, and should be set to move up the ranks of Arizona's farm system this upcoming year.
Other Arizona Diamondbacks Fall League Action
Right-hander Drey Jameson had another solid outing, allowing one hit and recording a strikeout in a scoreless seventh inning. His four-seam fastball climbed up near 99 MPH, as he threw nine of his 16 pitches for strikes.
Jameson continues to get reps in the Fall League as he recovers from an injury-ridden 2025 season.
Outfielder Jack Hurley went 0-for-5 at the plate with one strikeout, but did record an RBI with a groundout in the bottom of the fourth inning. Hurley is hitting to a .182 average and .630 OPS thus far in the Fall League.