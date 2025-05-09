Top Diamondbacks Pitching Prospect Has Strong Outing in Loss
The Arizona Diamondbacks' affiliates went 3-2 for the evening on Thursday, with a couple of very good starts and a doubleheader sweep included.
Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators 4, Reno Aces 0
Yu-Min Lin made his second start of the season, and was very effective, throwing 5.2 innings and allowing two runs, one earned in a tough luck loss. Lin only gave up one hit, walked four batters and struck out five. He needed just 77 pitches to record 17 outs.
The Aviators got a run off him in the first inning after a leadoff triple and a sacrifice fly. That was the only hit Lin gave up for the rest of the game. The second run came after Lin had already left in the sixth. A walk and an error by Jordan Lawlar started the inning. Lin got two more outs on a lineout and strikeout before being pulled.
Scott McGough relieved and gave up a base hit to the first batter he faced, allowing an inherited, unearned run to be charged to Lin.
Lin got whiffs on five different pitches, and the average exit velocity against him was only 84 MPH. Five balls were hit hard, over 95 MPH, but five more were hit very soft, under 70 MPH. His fastball topped out at 95, but averaged 91.4, as is somewhat typical for him. Lin used his entire five-pitch mix, with cutters, changeups, curveballs, and sliders keeping the aviators off balance.
Lin has thrown 10.2 innings in his two starts. He has a 2.53 ERA, 0.938 WHIP, walked four and struck out eight. The Taiwanese native gave an interview following the outing. His English has improved every year since signing, and he's now comfortable without a translator.
Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles 6-5 and 5-4 over the Tulsa Drillers
The Sod Poodles took both ends of a doubleheader on Thursday following a rainout on Wednesday. Both games were seven-inning affairs.
Three Drillers errors led to three unearned runs in the first game. The "Soddies" only mustered five hits, but Caleb Roberts hit a two-run double and Tommy Troy had an RBI single. Alfred Morillo hung on to record his fourth save despite giving up two runs in the top of the seventh. He has a 4.35 ERA and a 1.94 WHIP in 10 outings.
The nightcap saw the Sod Poodles fight all the way back from a 4-0 deficit with three runs in the sixth and two in the seventh for the walk-off victory.
LuJames Groover hit a three run blast, his seventh of the year, to make it a one-run game. Back-to-back doubles by Jack Hurley and Ivan Melendez in the seventh tied it up at four all. A single and a walk loaded the bases for Tommy Troy, who got Jean Walters home with a grounder to a drawn-in first baseman who threw wide, allowing the run to score.
High-A Hillsboro Hops 4, Eugene Emeralds 3
Daniel Eagen was at it again, throwing 5.2 strong innings, allowing one run on three hits, four walks and seven strikeouts. The 22-year-old right-hander threw 90 pitches, 52 for strikes. He record is now 2-1 and he has a 3.00 ERA to go with an even better 2.44 FIP in 24 innings pitched. Expect him to move up the rankings board significantly when they're updated around draft time.
Hayden Durke recorded four outs and threw a scoreless ninth, striking out two on the way to his first save of the year. He has a 1.13 ERA. Durke has an astonishing 30 strikeouts in 16 innings.
Demetrio Crisantes hit a two-run triple and drew two walks. He has his average up to .271 with a .837 OPS. While not quite the eye-popping averages he posted last year in High-A, for the pitcher-friendly Northwest League that still works out to a 127 wRC+, or roughly 27% better than the average hitter for that league. The 20-year-old is 2.2 years younger than the average age of a player in the Northwest League.
High-A Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 13, Visalia Rawhide 0
It was a day to forget for Visalia. Lorenzo Encarnacion, who was coming off a Quality Start in his last outing, got knocked around for five early runs, and the Quakes never looked back, as they beat up on the Rawhide bullpen for eight more runs.
The Rawhide managed seven hits, drew a walk, and got on by error, but were 0-12 with runners in scoring position on the way to being shut out. Slade Caldwell did not start, but came into the game late and recorded a base hit, upping his average to .325.