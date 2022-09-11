Big inning dooms the Diamondbacks to their 4th consecutive loss

After a tough loss last night, the Diamondbacks came out flat in the second game of the series. Facing struggling starter José Ureña, the D-backs could only manage 1 run on just 5 hits. A big inning by the Rockies was enough to hand Arizona their fourth straight loss.

Madison Bumgarner showed some signs of improvement in this start, holding the Rockies scoreless in the first 5 innings with weak fly ball contact. Through the first five innings, the Rockies managed to record exit velocities of at least 95 MPH only four times. All that good work was undone in the 6th, as the Rockies scored 4 runs to spoil Bumgarner's night.

His final line for the night is 6 innings, 6 hits, 4 runs, 3 walks, and 2 strikeouts.

The D-backs took a 1-0 lead in the top of the 4th, thanks to three straight one-out singles. Ketel Marte recorded his first hit of the road trip, a ground ball through the right side of the infield, to plate Jake McCarthy. With a chance to add more runs, Emmanuel Rivera grounded into a 5-4-3 double play to end the inning.

The 6th inning was another opportunity for the D-backs to tack on, with Daulton Varsho leading off the inning with a single and McCarthy drawing his second walk of the game to end José Ureña's night. Bud Black brought in Justin Lawrence for the right-on-right matchup against Christian Walker, who grounded into the team's second double play in three innings.

Those missed opportunities came back to bite the D-backs in the bottom of the 6th. Randal Grichuk led off the inning with a double to the deepest part of the park. A 7-pitch walk to Yonathan Daza put two on for C.J. Cron, who unloaded on a center-cut fastball to center for a 3-run homer for his second home run in as many nights. The Rockies tacked on one more run on a Sean Bouchard sacrifice fly.

The 7th inning saw both Marte and Torey Lovullo ejected by home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt. Marte was upset at a low strike call on the first pitch of the at-bat, holding up two fingers in frustration as he had a couple calls go against him in his first at-bat. Lovullo was also ejected in the ensuing confusion.

When asked about the two ejections post-game, Torey felt that Wendelstedt's explanation behind the decision to eject Marte was unsatisfactory given Marte did not use any swear words and said something basic. On the follow up question in regards to the two fingers, Lovullo said that the umpire did not mention the two fingers that Marte held up.

The much beleaguered bullpen pitched two scoreless innings, with Taylor Widener and Mark Melancon getting out of jams in the 7th and 8th innings.

The D-backs will try to salvage the final game of the series and road trip, with Zac Gallen going for history. Gallen will just need to complete a scoreless first inning to surpass Brandon Webb's franchise record of 42 consecutive scoreless innings. First pitch will be at 12:10pm MST.