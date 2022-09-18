Diamondbacks Offense Silent in 2-0 Loss to Padres

Joe Musgrove threw six scoreless innings tonight against the Diamondbacks, allowing just four hits while striking out eight. He was in control the entire way, throwing 62 of 95 pitches for strikes and didn't walk a batter. The Padres bullpen worked three scoreless innings to complete the shutout. Musgrove improved to 10-7, and Josh Hader picked up his 33rd save.

It was the 14th time the D-backs have been shutout this season, and third time in their last six games. Since scoring 12 runs in Colorado September 11th, they've scored just 12 runs in their last 6 games, while batting .170 (32-188).

A clearly frustrated Torey Lovullo repeated twice in the post game interview "we just couldn't get anything going offensively".

Asked what he felt about the offense at the moment Lovullo went on to say "They're grinding, they're definitely grinding..... If you go into that [locker] room I think they're all frustrated right now"

Zac Gallen labored right from the beginning of tonight's start, but only gave up two runs in five and a third innings. He loaded the bases in the first inning, walking two and giving up a base hit. While he struck out Josh Bell to end the inning, the tone for the outing was set with a 29 pitch inning. His previous high for the first inning was just 21.

Gallen got through the second and third innings cleanly. A leadoff double by Jake Cronenworth led to the game's first run. With the defense in the shift and third base unprotected, Cronenworth was able to advance 90 feet on a routine grounder. He then scored on a sacrifice fly by Ha-Seong Kim. Luis Campusano then hit a home run to the left center field bleachers, giving the Padres their second run.

For Gallen it was the first home run he's allowed since July 13th and just the 12th home run allowed all season. He had not allowed a run at home since July 27th against the Giants.

Gallen worked a scoreless 5th and got one out in the 6th, but a walk to Cronenworth caused Torey Lovullo come out to get him. Gallen threw 105 pitches, 65 for strikes. He threw 12 of 23 first-pitch strikes, but was just 5 of 12 with first-pitch fastballs. His record is now 12-3, 2.52 ERA

After the game Gallen described his outing as a "grinder outing" and stated he just didn't have a feel for the curveball and the Padres took advantage of that by taking a lot of pitches.

As mentioned in the game preview, Gallen probably needed to run the table over his final four starts to have a chance to close in on the Cy Young Award. That is probably out of reach now, but he still has thee chance to finish the season strong with three more outings.

Caleb Smith induced a double play grounder to end the sixth, and pitched scoreless seventh and eight innings. Mark Melancon also threw a scoreless 9th, keeping the game close. But with zero run support from the offense tonight, the good pitching from Gallen and the bullpen was wasted.

The series finale is tomorrow afternoon at 1:10 P.M. MST at Chase Field. Ryne Nelson (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will take his 13 inning scoreless streak to start his career up against Yu Darvish (14-7, 3.16 ERA).