Diamondbacks Walked Off By Giants 4-3 in Extra Innings

Once again the Diamonbacks were unable to finish a winnable series, as they were walked off by the Giants 4-3 in 10 innings. The game followed the typical script, as the team's shortcomings were magnified once again in a tight game. Arizona struggled to capitalize on their scoring chances, going 3-17 with runners in scoring position and hit into three inning-ending double plays. That came to a head in the tenth inning, when the Giants scored two runs off Taylor Widener in the 10th.

Zach Davies had a rough start to the game, as the Giants drove up his pitch count in the first three innings, but managed to grit through five innings and allow just one run. Davies walked five, but was able to keep the Giants from getting the big hit. For his efforts, Davies received his 20th no-decision of the year. As Jack Sommers wrote in the game preview, the seven decisions is the fewest by a starting pitcher who made at least 26 starts in a season.

The Giants went to a bullpen game for the second game in a row, starting with three left-handed pitchers. Scott Alexander got the start for the second day in a row, followed by Thomas Szapucki and Alex Young. The D-backs could only manage one run against the three lefties.

Arizona broke through with two outs in the fifth. Carson Kelly and Jake McCarthy hit back-to-back doubles off Young. Christian Walker made a bid for a third, but his drive was run down by LaMonte Wade Jr. in the right center gap.

The D-backs had plenty of opportunities to score in this game, but hit into three inning-ending double plays. Sergio Alcántara bounced into two of them, including one with runners on the corners and one out in the sixth. Walker also hit into a double play that ended the third inning in a similar situation.

Those missed chances came back to bite Arizona in the seventh. Austin Slater came off the bench and launched a home run to left center off Caleb Smith. Smith was able to prevent any further damage, which allowed the D-backs to tie the game in the eighth on Josh Rojas' RBI double.

Kevin Ginkel and Mark Melancon each pitched a scoreless inning to force extra innings.

In the top of the tenth Jake McCarthy single home Daulton Varsho, who opened the inning at second. Christian Walker singled on a hard-hit ball to third and a double steal put two runners in scoring position. A strikeout and a flyout to center ended the threat with a whimper.

Inheriting a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the 10th, Widener was unable to record a single out. With Mike Yastrzemski starting the inning at second, Flores walked to put two on for J.D. Davis. Davis hit a hard ground ball that Alcántara was able to keep on the infield but couldn't make a play to load the bases. David Villar rolled a single to left field, which Corbin Carroll was able to get to and made an accurate throw to home. Carson Kelly was unable to hold on to the ball through the tag, allowing Wilmer Flores to score the winning run.

The D-backs will play their final three games of the year against the Milwaukee Brewers, with a chance to eliminate their opponent from the postseason race. Tommy Henry gets the ball for Arizona while Brandon Woodruff goes for Milwaukee. First pitch will be at 4:40 PM MST.