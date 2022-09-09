Diamondbacks option Tommy Henry to AAA Reno, recall Taylor Widener

The Diamondbacks have made a couple moves ahead of their three-game series against the Colorado Rockies. The D-backs optioned LHP Tommy Henry to AAA Reno and recalled Taylor Widener, according to the team's transaction page. With the two teams set to play to play at Coors Field, the team has decided they needed more bullpen depth.

Henry, 25, made 7 starts with the Diamondbacks. He went 3-4 with a 5.50 ERA with 25 strikeouts and 17 walks in 36 innings. Henry struggled to keep the ball in the yard, surrendering 6 home runs, 3 of them coming in his last start against the Padres yesterday. He will need to spend at least 10 days with Reno before being eligible to return, barring injury. He would be eligible to return for the Dodgers series when the team has a doubleheader on September 20th.

Widener, 27, has been shuttled up and down between the big leagues and Reno the past three seasons. He has not been successful in his previous opportunities with the D-backs, allowing 5 runs in 4 2/3 innings. Opposing hitters are 9-for-23 (.391) with a home run against Widener. His numbers in Reno aren't too impressive, with a 5.40 ERA in 27 appearances but does have a 47/12 strikeout to walk ratio. Length is a specialty for Widener, who previously made 13 starts out of the D-backs rotation last season, averaging more than an inning per appearance.