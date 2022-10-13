Key Offseason Dates for the Diamondbacks and MLB

While the post season is still ongoing, the off season has already started for many teams. Per the rules and dates specified in the CBA, on October 6th the Diamondbacks had to reinstate players from the IL and players on optional assignment to the 40 man roster. It should be noted that the "new" CBA has not actually been finalized, and is not available online. The dates and designations referred to here are based on the previous CBA that expired December 2021.

The 40 man roster currently holds 45 players, including 5 players on the 60 day IL. Here below, courtesy of the Diamondbacks Communications and Baseball Operations group are key dates over the next couple of months to keep an eye on.

October 6-15: Article XX(D) Free Agency period.

Players with three years or more of MLB service time or players that qualified as a "super two" who were assigned to a minor league club may elect free agency instead of accepting that assignment. Most recently, reliever Paul Fry, who appeared in just one game with the Diamondbacks, decided to test the free agent waters rather than accept a minor league assignment going forward.

This is the date that free agency begins for most players classified under CBA section XX(B), provided that the World Series has ended as scheduled on November 5th. Any player who has reached six full years of service time, or a player who has not had a contract executed, or options exercised for the following season is a free agent as of this date. During the quiet period, teams have exclusive negotiating rights with those free agents.

Notable free agents for the Diamondbacks are likely to be Ian Kennedy and Zach Davies. The D-backs hold a team option on Kennedy, which they most likely decline. Davies, who has a mutual option has already indicated he will decline this end of the option.

Teams may also execute trades as of this date.

November 10* End of the Quiet Period, free agent players can negotiate and sign with any Club

Also on this date is the deadline for former Club to tender qualifying offer to free agent players, if applicable. There are no Diamondbacks that will be offered a QO.

Minor League players become free agents at 5:00 pm ET, if applicable. Stone Garrett is a notable Diamondbacks player who was acquired as a minor league free agent.

November 15: Reserve lists for all Major and Minor League levels filed by 6:00 pm ET

This is the date where teams must decide whether to protect a Rule 5 Draft eligible player or not.

Held each December, the Rule 5 Draft allows clubs without a full 40-man roster to select certain non-40-man roster players from other clubs. Clubs draft in reverse order of the standings from the previous season. Players signed at age 18 or younger need to be added to their club's 40-Man roster within five seasons or they become eligible for the Rule 5 Draft. Players who signed at age 19 or older need to be protected within four seasons.

A prospect left exposed and not put on the 40 man roster could be taken by another club in the rule 5, although that team must keep the player on their major league roster for the entire season, or return him to his original club. Some notable players the Diamondbacks will have to make decisions on include:

Justin Martinez RHP, Blaze Alexander INF, Conor Grammes RHP, Dominic Fletcher OF, Dominic Canzone OF/1B, Jorge Barrosa OF, and Wilderd Patino OF.

This is also the date that players that have been given a qualifying offer must either accept or reject that offer.

November 18: Tender deadline

This is the deadline by which a player must be offered a contract. Typically non tender candidates are players that are arbitration eligible that the team may wish to move on from rather than pay an arbitration level salary. Here is the list of arbitration eligible players on the Diamondbacks showing service time and salary estimates from MLB Trade Rumors. Most on this list will be tendered of course, but there could be one or two that are not.

Winter Meetings, San Diego, December 4-7, Rule 5 Draft December 7th

The Winter Meetings are MLB's marquee event of the off season. Chock full of players, agents, team officials, and media, the rumor mill will be working overtime during this period. There are also job fairs, trade shows, awards galas, Hall of Fame related activity, and a lot more.

At the end of the winter meetings team's will hold the rule 5 draft just prior to heading home.

January, TBD: Salary Arbitration Filings and exchange of figures

February, TBD: Salary Arbitration Hearings

February 15th, 2023: Diamondbacks pitchers and catchers report, February 20th, full squad workouts.