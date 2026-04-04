D-backs Veteran Pitcher Already Looks Like Himself Again

Arizona Diamondbacks' rehabbing veteran right-hander Merrill Kelly is already looking much more like the pitcher D-backs fans are used to seeing.

The veteran starter has been on a slow path back from intercostal nerve irritation, which led to mid-back tightness. He began the season on the 15-day IL, missing his first two turns through Arizona's rotation.

But on Friday night, Kelly took another step forward, making a rehab start for the Triple-A Reno Aces against the Albuquerque Isotopes. Kelly delivered a performance that inspired confidence in an imminent return.

Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly makes excellent rehab appearance

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields on Feb. 16, 2026, in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kelly shut down the Isotopes over five innings, allowing just two hits and two walks on the night. He only struck out two batters, but was able to pitch to contact at a solid rate. He threw 72 pitches to get through those five innings, and was ultimately given the win for a 8-0 Aces victory.

Though he did run into some loud contact, there's something to be said for the lack of overall base traffic against Kelly, especially in that type of offensive environment. Kelly only allowed five total baserunners (one coming on a hit-by-pitch), which is not an unimpressive feat in the offensive paradise that is the Pacific Coast League.

The earliest Kelly would be able to come off the injured list is April 7, in the midst of the D-backs' looming east coast road trip. Following the conclusion of their four-game series with the Atlanta Braves, Arizona will go on the road for a lengthy period, kicking that off with three games against the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Manager Torey Lovullo would not say for certain whether or not Kelly would, in fact, return during that trip, but that seems quite likely if Kelly is putting up solid numbers in his rehab outings.

The question then becomes a matter of rotation construction. With five starters currently healthy, Kelly's return would have to force someone out and into a bullpen role. The initial thought was that it would be right-hander Michael Soroka, who has relief experience, but Soroka's D-backs debut was a historic five-inning start, and that may be a tough decision to make.

Regardless of who departs, Kelly's presence has always tended to be a stabilizing factor in Arizona's rotation. Having the veteran "mainstay" back healthy will likely only prove beneficial, barring unforeseen struggles on the mound in the coming weeks.