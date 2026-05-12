D-backs Closer Paul Sewald Says He Didn't Hit Corey Seager On Purpose

Considering the history between Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager and Arizona Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald, fans of both teams were geared up for plenty of drama as the D-backs held on to a 1-0 lead at Globe Life Field on Monday night.

Holding that thin margin, Sewald picked up two relatively quick outs of Brandon Nimmo and Ezequiel Duran. And then Seager, who infamously took Sewald deep to spoil game one of the World Series in 2023, stepped up to the plate in need of just one swing to tie the game.

On the second pitch, Sewald hit Seager. It was a breaking ball, and one that got Seager on the foot. It did not look like an intentional pitch, but given the situation, there might have been some speculation. Sewald addressed that in his postgame interview with D-backs.TV's Jody Jackson.

Diamondbacks' Paul Sewald: hitting Corey Seager a "total accident"

Apr 29, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Paul Sewald (38) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the ninth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

"It was a total accident," Sewald said earnestly. "Hopefully his foot's okay. ... it's one of those things."

Sewald did, also acknowledge the moment, the context, and the environment of the matchup.

"It's fine in the regular season, postseason, not so great, obviously, especially here," he said with a bit of a laugh. "The biggest thing was that I got the first two guys to try to make it a little bit easier."

Manager Torey Lovullo shared that sentiment.

"I think we all are thinking of the same thing happening in this ballpark. But Paul's as good as anybody, and he went out there and executed. He threw a 2-0 slider, got away from him, and with a man on first base, went back out there and executed, and did a really nice job, and he collected a save, and that's really the bottom line," the manager said.

Sewald would end up recording the final out of the game without much trouble — a flyout by infielder Josh Jung. The 1-0 win would mark his ninth save this season without one blown, and his second save in back-to-back games. Sewald's ERA is down to 3.07 on the year.

Sewald, who had dealt with nagging injuries in 2024 and 2025, attributed his resurgent success to his improved health. He's also throwing more strikes, and has looked a bit more aggressive in the zone.

"[I feel] healthier, so that I feel more confident to throw strikes, is probably the biggest thing, and then I've just been throwing a lot of strikes," he said.

Sewald's outing punctuated an excellent day of pitching for Arizona, whose lone run came in the top of the first inning. Michael Soroka threw another excellent game, going 6.1 innings without an earned run.

Brandyn Garcia and Taylor Clarke went scoreless to bridge to Sewald in the ninth, and Arizona earned its 20th win of the season, evening out at 20-20.