Diamondbacks Interested in Former Braves Reliever

According to a recent report from The Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro, the Arizona Diamondbacks have shown interest in former Atlanta Braves right-hand reliever Pierce Johnson.

Johnson is coming off an excellent 2025 season with the Braves, and could be a significant boost to a a group of Arizona relievers that lacks both top-end talent and depth in its current injured state.

Sep 6, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA: Atlanta Braves pitcher Pierce Johnson (38) pitches the ball against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning at Truist Park.

Johnson pitched to an impressive 3.05 ERA in the 2025 season, with a 3.91 FIP and 3.62 expected ERA to back it. In general he's maintained peripherals that have been close to or better than his ERA in recent seasons.

And Johnson has been quite consistent in his production. Not only has he delivered an ERA of 4.03 or better in each of the past three seasons, he's done so while providing at least 56.1 innings per season — only spending one short stint on the major league IL in those three years.

The D-backs need both consistency and durability in their bullpen, especially after the brutal bout of injury luck and overall underperformance in the 2025 season. Adding a potential 50-plus innings of even average to above-average relief would certainly be an opportunity worth checking on for Arizona.

There is one area of concern, however — a declining strikeout rate. Though Johnson sat well above 10 strikeouts per nine innings nearly every season of his major league career, that number dropped to an even 9.00 in 2025.

He's maintained his fastball velocity, firmly sitting at the 95-96 MPH mark, but has seen a decline in his swing-and-miss the past two seasons. Johnson's whiff rate fell to 26.2% in 2025, all the way down from 33.1% two seasons ago.

But he's also been walking fewer batters — his 2.90 BB/9 in 2025 was the lowest rate of his MLB career. He has still managed to find ways to be effective despite relying on contact at a higher rate in his age-34 season.

Johnson does have experience in leverage — recording 13 saves for the Rockies in 2023 before he was traded to the Braves mid-season. It would still benefit Arizona to target a proven closer, but arms like Johnson could be valuable signings to raise the floor of a battered bullpen, depending on the cost.

FanGraphs' crowdsource estimate expects a one-year deal worth $5 million, while his Spotrac market value expected him to command $8.3 million for 2026. The Braves turned down his $7 million option this offseason.

