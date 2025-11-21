Diamondbacks Non-Tender 2 Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks have made their roster moves official. 31 players have been tendered contracts for the 2026 season, including all eight of their arbitration-eligible players.

Arizona has also elected to non-tender two pitchers — LHP Tommy Henry and RHP Taylor Rashi. Those removals clear room for veteran catcher James McCann to officially re-sign.

The eight arb-eligible players include RHP Kevin Ginkel, OF Jake McCarthy, C Gabriel Moreno, RHP Ryne Nelson, LHP A.J. Puk, INF Pavin Smith, OF Alek Thomas and RHP Ryan Thompson.

Arizona Diamondbacks Non-Tender Taylor Rashi, Tommy Henry

May 5, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Tommy Henry against the New York Mets at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Henry, who suffered a season-ending elbow injury in the 2025 season, had been an up-and-down player for several years.

A homegrown starting pitcher prospect, Henry showed some promise in the 2023 season, but similarly lost that year to injury, and has since never found his footing, either in the major or minor leagues.

Henry owns a career 5.07 ERA in the majors, and a 5.01 in the minor leagues. A soft-tosser who relied heavily on command, Henry suffered from consistent hard contact and never took the next leap. He had previously been designated for assignment just a few days prior to his non-tendering.

Rashi, meanwhile, comes as a little bit of a surprise. Though the 29-year-old journeyman's stuff struggled to reach the low-90s, he stepped into a tough situation and delivered solid results overall.

Rashi's first career appearance in the majors, in fact, was a gritty three-inning save against the MLB-leading Milwaukee Brewers.

He pitched to a 4.41 ERA over 16.1 innings in 2025, but six of his 10 appearances were scoreless, and he posted a surprising 1.91 FIP.

He figured to have somewhat of a role in Arizona's battered bullpen in 2026, but Arizona does appear to be moving in a stuff- and velocity-focused direction with regard to their pitching staff.

Diamondbacks Tender 8 Arb-Eligbile Contracts

The list of arbitration-eligible players given contracts comes as no surprise. All eight players figure to be either contributors on the 2026 roster or trade candidates.

At least one of the two outfielders — McCarthy and Thomas — is expected to be traded this offseason, though their value is not necessarily exceptionally high.

Ginkel and Thompson are valuable veteran relievers, Puk should be an asset once he returns from Tommy John Surgery and Smith may end up the heavy side of a first base platoon.

Nelson and Moreno are no-brainers to return.

