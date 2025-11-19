D-backs Make 5-Player Roster Move

The Arizona Diamondbacks have made a roster move, adding four players to the 40-man roster, along with a DFA. The move comes as a result of the Rule 5 protection deadline passing as of 6:00 p.m. Eastern, 4:00 p.m. Arizona time.

Left-handed starting pitcher Mitch Bratt has been added to the 40-man roster, along with fellow southpaw starter Kohl Drake, infielder Jose Fernandez and right-hander Dylan Ray.

In an additional move, left-hander Tommy Henry has been designated for assignment. The 40-man roster is now full, and those four players are now safe from Rule 5 selection.

Apr 4, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; A detailed view of an Arizona Diamondbacks hat at the game between the Washington Nationals and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images | Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Bratt and Drake, the two lefty starting pitcher prospects, were part of the return in the trade that sent veteran righty Merrill Kelly to the Texas Rangers at the 2025 Trade Deadline.

Bratt, Arizona's No. 9 prospect, made six starts for the Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles in 2025, pitching to a 3.98 ERA over 33.1 innings in a slightly hitter-friendly Texas League environment. Most impressively, Bratt struck out 42 batters while only issuing five walks.

Drake (AZ No. 6), meanwhile, had a bumpy landing in the offensive paradise of Triple-A Reno. Over four Triple-A starts, Drake allowed 17 earned runs in 16.2 innings.

That added up to a 9.18 ERA, but in an admittedly small sample size. He struck out 19 and walked eight, but allowed an astounding 24 base hits.

Ray's addition to the roster comes as a bit of a surprise. After 10 successful starts in Double-A, Ray was promoted to the Reno Aces, where he pitched to a 6.30 ERA in 90 innings.

That said, Ray displayed a solid month of August, throwing to a 3.81 figure in five starts. He allowed more than three runs in an outing just once in that month.

Fernandez, a 22-year-old infielder, hit to a .272/.321/.454 slash and .775 OPS with Amarillo in 2025. He crushed 17 homers, 27 doubles and four triples for the Sod Poodles, knocking in 80 runs over the course of 122 games. Fernandez is a fast-rising prospect, and could crack Arizona's top 30 soon.

Diamondbacks DFA Tommy Henry

May 5, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Tommy Henry against the New York Mets at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Henry, who has been on and off the D-backs' major league roster for the past several seasons, had yet to find his rhythm. Drafted by Arizona in 2019, Henry owns a career 5.07 ERA in the major leagues, over 181 innings' worth of starts and long relief appearances.

He made just two appearances in 2025, allowing three runs in 6.2 innings. The soft-tossing left-hander has been very prone to hard contact, and has also suffered season-ending elbow injuries twice in the past three years.

Most recently, he found himself on the 60-day IL in August, in need of Tommy John Surgery. He lost the rest of 2025.

As a minor-leaguer, Henry sported an 8.12 ERA in his limited Triple-A action this season. For his career, that MiLB ERA is 5.01 across all levels.

Henry could still clear waivers and return to the D-backs' organization, but he's off the 40-man roster for the time being.

