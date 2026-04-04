Eduardo Rodriguez looks and sounds like a changed man, both on and off the field. He came into camp in much better physical shape than he'd been in the past season or two, having dropped over 20 pounds.

Coming off a spectacular outing in the World Baseball Classic against Team USA, Rodriguez has not allowed an earned run in two starts so far. That includes five innings against the Dodgers and seven innings against the Braves on Friday.

Rodriguez Less Reliant on Fastball, Using Changeup to Great Effect

Mar 28, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) throws during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Rodriguez has figured out a modified approach, and been achieving great success. Most notably is he is less reliant on the four-seam fastball, and has increased his changeup usage.

Following Friday night's stellar outing, which was wasted by lack of offense and a bullpen meltdown, manager Torey Lovullo described what he was seeing.

"Mixing pitches and hitting edges. That's really what it comes down to. Getting in a great rhythm with [James McCann]," Lovullo said.

Rodriguez echoed the same sentiment: "I was throwing all my pitches, I was using it the way that we wanted, and it worked out."

It was in his first start in the WBC against the Dominican Republic that the light went on for Rodriguez.

"The only thing that I feel like I changed from getting experience in WBC was try to use all my pitches. I just stay with the fastballs. The game against Dominican, I was just too many fastballs and ended up giving two homers," he said.

The biggest difference since then is the usage of the changeup. That has increased from 23% and 21% usage in 2024-2025, to 35% through two starts in 2026. Rodriguez has dropped the fastball usage from 43% and 47% the previous two seasons all the way down to 27%. He's even throwing more curveballs than he ever has before.

"The changeup is what stands out to me" said Lovullo. "I think last year he was mostly fastball, cutter, breaking ball. He threw six changeups in a row to probably one of the better right-hand hitters in all of baseball in Acuña and got him to fly out."

Rodriguez had the feel for the changeup to be sure.

"Sometimes you have to go up there and see what you have working and just keep throwing it. And it ended up working out pretty well," he said.

Indeed, Rodriguez threw 37 changeups and got 27 swings. That included seven whiffs, and of the 11 balls put in play on the pitch, only one was a hard-hit ball (over 95 MPH exit velocity).

As for the fastball, Rodriguez knows he's never going to blow people away with what he's got. Early in Spring Training, and in the high adrenaline atmosphere of the WBC, it appeared his velocity was up to about 93-94 MPH at times.

But since the season has opened his fastball has averaged 91.6 MPH, which is actually down half a tick from last year and the year before when he was at 92.0 and 92.2

Rodriguez is trying to be more selective in his use of the four-seamer, knowing whether it's 91 or 94, he needs to locate.

"It's about mixing when to throw it, when to use it," he said. "And that's what we've been doing the last two games. So hopefully to keep doing it."

Health is the Key for Continued Success

Asked if this is the best he's seen Rodriguez look since he got here, Lovullo gave a resounding answer: "Yes, by far," said the manager.

That's due in no small part to being healthy. Rodriguez missed the first four months of 2024 with a shoulder injury, and had a two-week stint on the injured list in 2025 as well.

"This year, I had the opportunity to go from the beginning. And for sure, I feel this is the most healthy I feel since I got here," said the 33-year-old lefty.

Rodriguez is under contract this year and next for a total of $46 million guaranteed. After the previous two season, it's a much welcome and needed sight for the Diamondbacks to see him slimmed down, healthy, and pitching confidently.

They'll surely need this version of Rodriguez to carry forward if they're to achieve their playoff aspirations.