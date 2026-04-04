Eduardo Rodriguez Gem Spoiled by Sewald, Flat D-backs Offense

The Arizona Diamondbacks were shut out by the Atlanta Braves Friday night at Chase Field, losing by a score of 2-0. Both Braves runs came on back-to-back solo homers by Ozzie Albies and Matt Olson in the top of the ninth against Paul Sewald.

Diamondbacks get elite start from Eduardo Rodriguez

Mar 28, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) reacts after being pulled from the game during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Eduardo Rodriguez put on a pitching clinic for the Diamondbacks, tossing seven scoreless innings in the no-decision. He allowed two singles in the first inning and two in the sixth. Outside of that he was efficient, inducing soft contact for easy outs. He retired the side in order in the second, third, fourth, and seventh innings.

With an emphasis on mixing pitches, and not being too reliant on the fastball, Rodriguez kept the Braves off balance. Manager Torey Lovullo was impressed.

"Erod was fantastic. Just mixing pitches and getting in a really good rhythm with [James McCann]. It was fun to watch.Y ou're talking about a pitcher's duel, two guys getting after it and keeping their teams in the ballgame by executing. Erod did everything he could to help us win the game today" Said Lovullo

Rodriguez has not allowed an earned run in 12 innings pitched so far this year and appears well on track for a bounce-back season.

Grant Holmes took a no-hitter into the fifth inning for the Braves, and threw six scoreless innings allowing just one hit. It was a Ketel Marte line drive that broke up the no-hitter.

Paul Sewald roughed up in ninth inning

Apr 3, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Paul Sewald (38) pitches during the ninth inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

After neither starter figured in the decision it boiled down to a battle of the bullpens. Unfortunately for Arizona, that is not a battle in which they typically prevail. Friday night was no exception as the D-backs offense could not break through against Atlanta's relievers.

The D-backs managed just one hit off of Dylan Lee, and none against Robert Suarez, or closer Raisel Iglesias. They have scored just three runs in their last three games, 26 innings.

Lovullo clearly seemed frustrated by the offense's inability to get untracked.

"The main focus I have right now is how we can get this team going offensively. There's some guys that have been very proven. There's some guys that we're waiting to get going. We feel like it's a matter of time before that happens."

Nolan Arenado and Carlos Santana each went 0-for-three and are a combined 5-for-47 on the season. Ketel Marte had the first of the game for the D-backs ad also hit a rope line drive right at Holmes, who snared the ball just in time to avoid serious injury. But Marte is still batting just .167 and has yet to homer.

For Sewald it was much of the same problems that plagued him in 2024. The pitch to Albies was an 0-1, middle-in fastball, and the Braves second baseman launched it high and deep to the right field bleachers to break the scoreless tie.

The home run by Olson came on a 2-0 center-cut four-seamer. The lanky first baseman launched it 426 feet to left-center, the ball bouncing off the back wall of the bleachers.

These are the first runs allowed by Sewald this season. In his first two outings he gave up three long fly balls. In his third outing he struck out the side to record a save. But tonight his velocity was down to 90.4 and he left the ball in the middle of the plate twice to dangerous hitters.

It's unlikely there will be any sudden shift in high-leverage, closing role dynamics at this time. But it's a situation that requires close monitoring nonetheless.

The D-backs fall to 3-5 with the loss and have dropped the first two games of the series. They'll try to get back in the win column on Saturday when Michael Soroka takes on Bryce Elder. Game time is 4:15 p.m. to accomodate the Fox national broadcast.