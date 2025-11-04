D-backs' Former First-Rounder Wins MiLB Gold Glove
The Arizona Diamondbacks may have been shut out from the MLB Gold Glove Awards for the first time since the 2021 season, but that did not extend to the minor leagues this year.
Outfielder Druw Jones, Arizona's former No. 2 overall Draft pick and current No. 14 overall prospect (per MLB Pipeline) took home some hardware this week, earning one of three Minor League Baseball outfield Gold Glove Awards for his excellent season in center field.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Druw Jones Wins MiLB Gold Glove
Jones, the son of former All-Star (and Gold Glove defender) Andruw Jones had an up-and-down season in High-A Hillsboro this past year. While the offense has generally been a tough aspect of the game, his defense has always been well-graded.
In fact, Jones' Gold Glove Award is not even the most prestigious piece of hardware he's earned this season. Just over a month prior, he was named the MiLB Defensive Player of the Year — an award that transcends league, level and system.
Related Content: Former D-backs First-Rounder Wins MiLB Defensive Player of the Year
"The No. 2 pick from the 2022 Draft hasn't developed into an impact offensive player quite yet, but he remains a special defender in center field -- much like his father, Andruw," MLB.com's Joe Trezza said of Jones.
"Using his plus-plus speed, plus arm and strong instincts, the younger Jones also covers a ton of ground and makes tremendous grabs, often turning the routine into something spectacular on the defensive end.
It was a particularly thrilling home run robbery that caught the eye of many a baseball fan this season, and quite resembled a similar play by his father. Video of the spectacular catch below:
Clearly, Jones has excellent outfield instincts, plenty of speed, and a reliable glove. It's just been the bat that has been a slow-developing tool.
Arizona's prospect is still only 21 years old, with plenty of room to grow. If he can develop into even a generally-average hitter, his glove is more than good enough to play at the major league level.
He hit just .255/.335/.360 with a .695 with the Hops, but seemed to be finding a bit more of a rhythm with his swing. He even managed to create an electric inside-the-park home run mid-season.
Related Content: Former D-backs First-Rounder Hits Electric Inside-the-Park Homer
Jones may not be on the precipice of a major league debut anytime soon, but he's certainly on an upward trajectory, and is clearly talented in the outfield.