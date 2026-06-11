Here's What Brandon Pfaadt Did During His First AAA Start in 3 Years

The handling of right-hander Brandon Pfaadt has been a bit of a roller coaster for the Arizona Diamondbacks this season.

It's been a rocky, back-and-forth type of season for the right-hander, who entered the year as a firm member of Arizona's major league starting rotation for the third season in a row. Unfortunately, he struggled in that role early in the season, which forced an attempt at a transition to the bullpen.

The reliever conversion did not show early returns, either. He struggled in long relief, then continued to sputter in short relief.

So right after the news broke that ace Corbin Burnes had suffered a setback during his Tommy John surgery rehab, the Diamondbacks made the decision to option Pfaadt to Triple-A for the first time since the 2023 season, with the intention of stretching him back out as a starting pitcher once again.

Pfaadt made his first appearance for the Triple-A Reno Aces since July 6 of 2023 on Tuesday night. Here's how that endeavor went:

Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt makes first Triple-A start since 2023

Jun 3, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Pfaadt in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Pfaadt's first outing as a starter in Reno was not a particularly lengthy one — that much is expected, as the process to stretch him back out will require multiple starts. His pitch count should climb gradually with each consecutive appearance.

Pfaadt threw just 33 pitches (landing 26 for strikes), but retired all nine of the batters he saw, completing three mostly-clean, scoreless innings for the Aces.

He only picked up one strikeout, but pitched to contact in an efficient manner. He allowed one base hit — a ground ball single — but erased that runner with a double play to end his final inning of work. He did not allow a hard-hit batted ball (a ball hit 95 MPH or faster).

The Pacific Coast League is no joke. Reno is home to one of the toughest pitching environments in the sport. It's encouraging to see Pfaadt pitch at a level clearly above the competition he's facing in Triple-A.

The right-hander posted a 5.92 overall ERA in the majors this season, and that number was split evenly between starter and relief innings. It was a 5.94 in 16.2 starter innings and a 5.91 in 21.1 relief innings.

Pfaadt has a career 3.09 ERA for the Reno Aces in 125.1 innings. The league average PCL ERA is 5.89.

The fact is, Pfaadt simply needs to find a way to make some adjustments if he wants to have success on the mound at the major league level, in any role.

Heading down to the minor leagues may be what's best for him, even if there is some danger of lopsided results due to the Reno environment.